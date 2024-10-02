Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo launches Vaal River Anti-Pollution Forum, 3 Oct



Deputy Minister Seitlholo to launch the Vaal River Anti-Pollution Forum

The Department of Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister, Sello Seitlholo, will launch the Vaal River Anti-Pollution Forum that is aimed at addressing the long-standing pollution affecting the water quality in the Vaal River.

The launch is set to take place on Thursday, 03 October 2024 at Stonehaven on Vaal, Vanderbijlpark.

The Anti-Pollution Forum is aimed at co-ordinating, improving and integrating efforts for the management of the Vaal River quality in line with its determined resource quality objectives.

The forum will also provide high-level guidance aimed at ensuring the protection of the Vaal River as well as identifying remedial actions to mitigate the impact of pollution.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 03 October 2024

Time: 08:30 – 13:30

Venue: Stonehaven on Vaal, Vanderbijlpark

