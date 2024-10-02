Submit Release
Citizen Information Hotline is Available for Questions On Flood Safety

Wednesday, October 02, 2024 | 12:05pm

JOHNSON CITY – The Northeast Regional Health Office has established a Citizen Information Hotline to provide information related to flood safety regarding flooding due to Hurricane Helene. This hotline will provide general flood safety information and education.

Examples of flood safety information questions that can be answered through the hotline are the following: cleaning up after a flood, food and water safety during a flood and power outages, as well as guidance on safe drinking water.

The phone number for the Citizen Information Line is 423-979-4689.

Tennessee Department of Health representatives will be answering the Citizen Information Hotline and assisting callers with questions. The hours of the hotline will be from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. 

 

