State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation to meet October 17-18 in Astoria

Astoria, Ore. – The State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation (SACHP) will meet on October 17 and 18 at the Ten Fifteen Theater in Astoria’s Odd Fellows Building, 1001 Commercial St, Astoria, OR 97103, to consider nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. The SACHP meeting is hybrid and open to the public.

The meeting agenda includes guided tours, presentations, and hearings of four proposed nominations. The guided tours are scheduled for Thursday, October 17, at 1:00 p.m., and the business meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, October 18. Anyone may attend the meeting in person or virtually; instructions on how to attend virtually are posted on the commission web page. Registration is required to speak at the meeting. Instructions to register to speak can be found here.

On Friday, October 18, the committee will review four proposed nominations beginning at 1:00 p.m.: the Burkes-Belluschi House and the Juniper House in Portland, Multnomah County; the Lee-Janouch House in Medford, Jackson County; and the Edward and Anne McLean House in West Linn, Clackamas County. For estimated hearing times, please refer to the online agenda: www.oregonheritage.org (c... on “Commissions & Committees” at top of page and look under “State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation”).

The SACHP is a nine-member governor-appointed citizen commission with credentials in many historic preservation-related fields. Nominations recommended by the SACHP go to the National Park Service, which maintains the Register under the authority of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966.

This effort aligns with the Oregon Historic Preservation Plan goal to increase the thematic diversity of Oregon properties listed in the National Register of Historic Places. It also supports the goals to include more voices and increase access to Oregon heritage that are part of the Oregon Heritage Plan.

The meeting is accessible to people with disabilities. Special accommodations may be made with at least three days of advance notice by calling (503) 986-0690.

More information about the National Register of Historic Places process is online at www.oregonheritage.org.