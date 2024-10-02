Board of Public Works Approves $3.8 Million for Park Upgrades and Acquisitions

October 2, 2024

Funding for DNR programs includes upgrades for parks in Howard and Queen Anne’s counties

The Board of Public Works today approved Maryland Department of Natural Resources items totaling $3.8 million in grants to local governments to improve parks and acquire park land.

A total of $3.5 million in Program Open Space – Local funds were approved for nine projects including two grants to Howard County to renovate roads, parking lots, and paths in the south area of Centennial Park and to install new baseball field lighting in the west area of the same park. Program Open Space – Local provides funding for county and municipal governments for the planning, acquisition, and development of recreational land or facilities.

Also approved was more than $280,000 in Community Parks and Playgrounds funding for a project to install a bandshell, parking lot, and lights in Centreville’s Wharf Park in Queen Anne’s County. The Community Parks and Playgrounds program provides funding to municipal governments to restore existing and create new park and recreational facilities throughout the state.

All projects funded are listed in the Board of Public Works October 2, 2024 meeting agenda. The three-member Board of Public Works is composed of Governor Wes Moore, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis and Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman.

Established under the Department of Natural Resources in 1969, Program Open Space (divided into Local and Stateside programs), along with other state land conservation programs, symbolizes Maryland’s long-term commitment to conserving our natural resources while providing exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities for all citizens.