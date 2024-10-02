Board of Elections Encourages Rhode Islanders To Become Poll Workers For November 5th General Election

CRANSTON, RI – The Rhode Island Board of Elections is encouraging Rhode Islanders to become poll workers for the November 5th General Election.

"Our city and town board of canvassers partners are actively recruiting paid poll workers for the upcoming November 5th General Election," said Rhode Island Board of Elections Executive Director Miguel Nunez. "This is a great opportunity to participate in the democratic process, help your community, and get paid for working the polls on election day."

Poll worker responsibilities include setting up polling places, greeting voters, verifying voter registrations, and issuing ballots. Poll workers also assist voters in understanding the voting process by demonstrating the use of voting equipment and explaining voting procedures. Poll workers can earn between $125 and $250. Click here for statewide poll worker pay rates.

Poll worker trainings will be conducted October 2nd through November 1st.

For more information about becoming a poll worker and to sign-up, visit https://elections.ri.gov/elections/poll-worker-information or contact your local board of canvassers.

# # #

About the Rhode Island Board of Elections The Rhode Island Board of Elections is the state agency of dedicated professionals responsible for regulating various aspects of the elections process within Rhode Island. For more information, visit elections.ri.gov.