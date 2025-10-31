Moonlight Peaches Recalled

RHODE ISLAND, October 31 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Moonlight Companies is recalling California-grown conventional yellow and white peaches because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled peaches were sold at retail stores nationwide between September 16, 2025 and October 29, 2025. The peaches were either sold as individual pieces of fruit bearing PLU stickers or as multi-packs. This recall does not include packages or PLU stickers with the words "Washington" and/or "Organic." The recalled products are listed in a table posted online (see link below).

Listeria monocytogenes an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.