Endeavor Brings the Multiplier Effect to London With The Launch of Its New Global Hub

LONDON, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavor , the world’s leading community of high-impact entrepreneurs, successfully launched its new global hub in London, marking a significant milestone in its mission to support entrepreneurs who drive broad, sustained economic growth within their ecosystems. The launch event brought together a vibrant community of entrepreneurs, investors, and stakeholders, all celebrating this pivotal moment for Endeavor and the city of London.

London has emerged as a key center for global entrepreneurship, attracting top talent and investors from across the globe. With its position as the number one funded tech ecosystem in Europe, the city stands as a premier destination for high-impact founders. Currently, Endeavor supports over 2,600 entrepreneurs across 45+ countries, who collectively generate $67B in revenue and have created 4.1M jobs—an impact amplified by their Multiplier Effect ™️. The new London hub will tap into the city’s dynamic ecosystem, offering unparalleled support to entrepreneurs as they scale their businesses and pay it forward to their communities.

"Endeavor entrepreneurs are known not only for scaling faster but also for multiplying their impact. These are top founders who pay their success forward by mentoring and investing in the next generation," says Linda Rottenberg , Co-founder and CEO of Endeavor. “This is how Endeavor's Multiplier Effect is created —how thriving entrepreneurial ecosystems are built, and why we are leading a cultural shift to redefine the narrative of entrepreneurial success: from mere growth, profit, and valuation to meaningful impact," she adds. "Through our global hub in London, we'll leverage 27 years of experience across 45+ countries to support all Endeavor Multipliers and those on the path to becoming one throughout EMEA."

"These amazing founders and entrepreneurs come from everywhere, but they gather in person in a few hubs around the globe. London is one of them. Our goal is to support and amplify the incredible entrepreneurial activity already happening here and to enhance the impact of entrepreneurs by connecting them with the capital knowledge and talent they need to scale and pay it forward.” - Connie Castro Feijóo , Head of the London Network

With London’s position as a global financial center, Endeavor Catalyst, the organization’s co-investment fund, is set to play a critical role in connecting entrepreneurs from emerging and underserved markets with investment funds in the UK. Pete Benedetto , Head of Endeavor Catalyst EMEA Region, highlighted the importance of this connection: "With London’s status as a global financial hub, Endeavor Catalyst can effectively bridge the gap between high-impact entrepreneurs and capital. Our role is to harness these connections and propel entrepreneurs toward their next milestone."

The launch of Endeavor's London hub for entrepreneurs around the world marks a significant milestone in connecting high-impact founders with a global financial ecosystem. Endeavor Catalyst, having backed 58 unicorns, 70% of which were invested in before reaching a $1 billion valuation, has proven to be the most successful early-stage investor in unicorns outside of the U.S., China, and India. As a global leader in innovation and investment, London offers the ideal environment for high-impact founders to scale their businesses, with access to top talent, research and development, and a dynamic investor network.

Janet Coyle CBE, Managing Director of Grow at London & Partners said, “We’re so thrilled to be welcoming Endeavor to join us in London. As the number one tech hub in Europe and second globally, London is resilient, ambitious and at the forefront of tech innovation. London has everything high-impact founders need to grow and nurture a business from deep pools of talent and R&D to a thriving investor community and supportive business ecosystem. We look forward to working with Endeavor as we seek to reach our mutual goals of supporting high-impact business growth.”

As Endeavor grows its global presence, the new London hub reflects their deep commitment to building a strong, interconnected community of high-impact entrepreneurs. This hub will not only boost London’s already vibrant entrepreneurial scene but also provide crucial support and inspiration to founders around the world.

About Endeavor:

Endeavor is the leading global community of, by, and for High-Impact Entrepreneurs — those who dream bigger, scale faster, and pay it forward. Driven by their belief that High-Impact Entrepreneurs transform economies, Endeavor is on a mission to build thriving entrepreneurial ecosystems in emerging and underserved markets around the world. Endeavor creates a Multiplier Effect by inspiring high-growth founders to dream bigger, supporting and investing in them to scale faster, and providing a platform to pay it forward — thereby compounding their individual impact. To sustain Endeavor’s long-term operations in a mission-aligned way, Endeavor created Endeavor Catalyst — a rules-based, co-investment fund set up to invest in the same High-Impact Entrepreneurs that Endeavor supports. Today, Endeavor Catalyst is among the world’s top early-stage funders of startups-turned $1B+ companies (“Unicorns”) outside of the U.S. and China.

