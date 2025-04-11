Tennessee Donor Services Honors Donor Heroes, Families During Donate Life Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the month of April, Tennessee Donor Services and Donate Life Tennessee celebrate Donate Life Month, paying tribute to everyone who said “yes” to giving the gift of life through organ, eye and tissue donation. According to TDS, everyone has the ability to sign up to be a donor. Yet, more than 100,000 Americans, including 3,000 Tennesseans, are waiting on a lifesaving organ transplant.

TDS is the federally appointed nonprofit that makes organ donation happen in Tennessee, and its team works tirelessly around the clock to facilitate organ donation and shepherd families through the process. In addition, TDS supports Tennessee’s community of donor hero families through continuous and comprehensive programs, including bereavement services, remembrance memorials and connections to other donor hero families.

“Every day is a great day to make the decision to save lives, but Donate Life Month gives us the opportunity to highlight the impact and legacy of that decision,” says Jill Grandas, CEO of Tennessee Donor Services. “Everyone has the ability to make a difference by choosing to be an organ donor, and one decision can save up to eight lives and improve more than 75. I encourage you to join the 2.8 million Tennesseans who said ‘yes’ to donation and talk with your loved ones about your decision.”

In 2024, Tennessee Donor Services:

Provided care and support to more than 3,600 donor hero families .

. Made it possible for 488 organ donors to give the gift of life.

to give the gift of life. Saved lives through 1,371 organ transplants.



These milestones highlight TDS' dedication to improving public health in the state and beyond through ongoing advocacy, education and support for donor heroes and their families.

TDS observes Donate Life Month by sharing donor hero stories with the community and hosting a variety of celebrations to honor those who have saved lives by saying “yes.” Everyone is encouraged to sign up to be an organ donor at DonateLifeTN.org.

About Tennessee Donor Services

An Extraordinary Commitment to Science, Health, and Hope

Tennessee Donor Services a non-profit, organ procurement organization (OPO) dedicated to saving and improving lives by connecting organ and tissue donations to the patients who need them. TDS serves nearly five and a half million people in Tennessee and Virginia. For more information on Tennessee Donor Services visit tennesseedonor.org .

