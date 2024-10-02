Senior Government Officials from CIFAL Shanghai Participate in A Science, Technology, And Sustainable Development Training Programme

Day four began with Mr. Kjartan Sorenson, Senior Programme Specialist, at UNITAR providing a stimulating tutorial on UNITAR and UNCTAD’s Digital Academy. The Academy equips civil servants with the skills and knowledge needed to prototype, implement, operate, and expand the use of user-centric digital government systems. Sorenson’s tutorial provided an in-depth presentation on the role of the pilot project that the Digital Academy has since implemented in Kenya, which has provided an exceptional delivery of e-government tools for the nation.

The second session of the day was led by Mr. Luca Dell-Oro, Senior Programme Specialist at UNOSAT on the role of ‘Enhancing Climate and Disaster Resilience through Satelite Imagery and Geospatial Technologies’. During Dell-Oro’s session, he examined the role of UNOSAT in using innovative earth observation technology, emergency mapping services, satellite-driven flood impact analysis, and space applications and capacity development to build climate and disaster resilience.

On the last day of the training programme, Mr Mejia discussed the role of ‘Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) and Sustainable Development’ in guiding decision-making processes that balance economic growth with environmental sustainability, social progress, and strong governance structures. By emphasizing these principles, Mr.Mejia highlighted how responsible innovation, supported by science and technology, can address global challenges such as climate change, inequality, and infrastructure development, ensuring long-term sustainable growth. Upon completion of each of the training seminars, participants engaged in a SWOT analysis led by Mr Stephen Joyce, Individual Contractor, UNITAR, to identify internal strengths and weakness, as well as external opportunities and threats, related to Shanghai’s efforts to become a globally influential Science and Technology Innovation hub.