Turning Up the Volume on Climate Education: The Radio Programme on Climate Change in Zimbabwe

“The radio programmes were incredibly interactive and educational,” John explains.

His role involved not just broadcasting but actively engaging with the audience through live quizzes, interactive sessions, and social media. This approach allowed listeners to participate actively, providing feedback and engaging in discussions about climate issues. “We used quizzes to reinforce learning and gauge the effectiveness of the programmes. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with many listeners showing some understanding of climate issues,” John notes.

John’s efforts also included integrating social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp groups with radio broadcasts. This dual approach allowed for real-time interaction and extended the reach of the programmes beyond traditional radio audiences.

“Connecting radio with Facebook allowed us to engage with listeners who might otherwise have missed the broadcasts,” he says.

This innovative strategy helped to close the distance between different media platforms and increased the programme’s accessibility.

“Although we're still struggling with the 100% reach in the entire country and the digital transformation is still happening in Zimbabwe, new people and new listeners were now taking part in the programme”, he points out.

Despite some challenges, especially with the schedules allocated to the programme, John emphasizes the overall success of the initiative.

“We faced some issues with broadcast timing that affected listener habits, but these were managed professionally. The key takeaway is that the programmes were effective in raising awareness and fostering a deeper understanding of climate change,” he reflects.

The interactive nature of the broadcasts, combined with the educational content led to a noticeable increase in climate awareness among listeners.

“I'm happy that we managed to reach out to a number of youths who participated. They reacted and we responded, so the programmes were very lively”, he concludes.

By the end of the programme, three youth groups contacted John and shared that they were starting a climate youth club in their community.

“They wrote to me seeking support to raise awareness in their community. I helped them and that also allowed me to engage with some of the listeners one-to-one, not just relying on the radio programme”, he explains. “One of the groups was started at a primary school in a rural area in Mazowe”, he mentions.

In another case, a village had contacted John for advice on how to help him gather people around climate change topics.

“The radio continues to be the most popular mode of communication in Zimbabwe”, John highlights.

The potential of radio is not only to inform but also to inspire action, driving meaningful change in communities across the region. John’s contribution to the radio programme has demonstrated how media can be harnessed to foster greater environmental awareness and engagement. As the programme continues to evolve, his insights and strategies will remain vital in shaping the future of climate education.