VP-10 Participates in Royal Australian Navy’s Largest International Exercise, Kakadu

Held biennially, Kakadu is the RAN's premier international engagement activity, developing interoperability between nations in the maritime and air domains and providing training opportunities for maritime security and surveillance.

“It was incredibly rewarding to be a part of Kakadu 2024 and bear witness to the partnership, friendship, and multilateral interoperability that the Kakadu exercise continues to build upon with each iteration,” said LT Troy Kinder, aircraft commander, VP-10. “From an aviator’s perspective, this bond was further enhanced by having the opportunity to socialize with other countries’ aircrews, both at mission planning and after daily flight ops were completed.”

During Kakadu 2024, VP-10 P-8A Poseidon crew showcased the critical role that maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft (MPRA) play in supporting maritime operations.

The Red Lancers joined fellow MPRA crews from the Indian Navy P-8I, Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) P-8A, and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force P-1 in Combined Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise (CASEX) events, where they were able to practice interoperability in a dynamic training environment.

They also worked with multiple RAAF tactical fighter aircraft as well as participating surface forces in a complex, multilateral Air Defense Exercise (ADEX) to improve coordination between partners in the realm of anti-surface warfare.

The exercise was held concurrently with a commanders' conference, where military leaders from more than 30 countries were represented. In total, more than 3,000 military personnel converged upon the Darwin area, highlighting the exercise theme of regional cooperation through trusted and proven relationships. Teams from participating nations took part in the Kakadu Sports Day for friendly competition as well as an evening for international cultural exchange that featured various performances.

“I can confidently speak for the entire VP-10 detachment in saying that we truly enjoyed the uniqueness and the hospitality that Kakadu 2024 and Darwin had to offer,” said Kinder.

The “Red Lancers” of VP-10 are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently on a rotational deployment operating from multiple locations including Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as theater outreach operations, supporting Commander, Task Force 72, U.S. Seventh Fleet, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.