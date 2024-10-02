Submit Release
Randolph E. Stefanson 1935-2024

UND Law School Graduate Randolph E. Stefanson died on September 27, 2024.  Randy cherished his wife Corinne, daughters Susan, Lisa, and Leslie, and five grandchildren Clare, Will, Eleanor, John, and Nathanael. Randy lived his life advocating for those in need within our community.

In honoring Randy's wishes there will be no services held.

View the full obituary here: https://www.hansonrunsvold.com/obituaries/Randolph-Stefanson/#!/Obituary

