Kodama Systems unveils machine teleoperation platform at American Loggers Council in collaboration with Weiler Forestry

Product introduced for pilot to tackle labor shortages and reduce operational costs for loggers.

We are excited to collaborate with Kodama and see our machine used for introducing this new and pioneering technology to the forest industry.” — Pat Weiler, owner and founder of Weiler Forestry.

SONORA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kodama Systems (Kodama), an innovator in forest management and wildfire mitigation technology, has announced the launch of its cutting-edge machine teleoperation platform, Kodama Autopilot™ , at the American Loggers Council conference. This debut took place at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in front of a national audience of loggers and other forestry industry professionals, showcasing a significant step forward in logging efficiency and safety.During the demonstration, a machine operator controlled a log skidder from hundreds of miles away via satellite. The Kodama team also showcased its Autopilot hardware on a 2024 Weiler S340 wheel skidder. The S340 is a versatile, mid-size skidder well-suited to tackle the varied terrain that loggers encounter and is easily tailored to individual customers through factory options.This exhibit was made possible through a strategic collaboration with Weiler Forestry , a leading equipment manufacturer based in LaGrange, GA. Weiler builds purpose-built forestry machines that increase productivity and reduce operating costs. “We are excited to collaborate with Kodama and see our machine used for introducing this new and pioneering technology to the forest industry,” said Pat Weiler, owner and founder of Weiler Forestry. “Weiler’s history is full of engineering innovation based on customer input. Loggers are looking for safer, more productive equipment.”“Weiler Forestry’s collaboration has empowered us to bring a game-changing product to the industry,” said Merritt Jenkins, CEO of Kodama. “Autopilot eliminates long commutes, improves operator safety, and reduces physical strain by enabling machines to be controlled off-site. We have been working with the logging community to develop this product over the past three years, and we’re thrilled to demonstrate our system on a national stage.”The demonstration offered attendees a firsthand look at Kodama Autopilot, which is available for pilots in 2025. Autopilot enables business owners to run double work shifts and opens new employment opportunities for the next generation of loggers. Kodama plans to also introduce autonomous capabilities later in the year.For more information about Kodama Autopilot or to inquire about a pilot, please visit www.kodama.ai/autopilot or contact sales@kodama.ai.About Weiler ForestryWeiler Forestry offers a comprehensive product portfolio of equipment for use in logging, in mill yards, and for silvicultural activities. Existing product line experience, flexible design and manufacturing strategy, and most importantly a commitment to customers provide a strong foundation to successfully serve the forestry segment. Weiler Forestry works diligently and efficiently, focusing on our forestry customers to address product needs and provide solutions to make their jobs easier and more profitable. For more information and to find your nearest Weiler Forestry dealer, visit https://www.weilerforestry.com About Kodama SystemsKodama Systems is a CA-based company building technology to improve the safety and productivity of forest management operations that promote sustainable timber harvesting and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire. For more information, visit www.kodama.ai ContactsJared Dunn, Sales Manager, Weiler Forestry706-443-7400jdunn@weilerforestry.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.