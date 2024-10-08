VinGardeValise®: The Original Wine Suitcase Since 2014 Launches New Website

VinGardeValise.com Is The New Home For The Original Wine Suitcase That Protects Your Bottles Without Spilling A Drop

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ForsterVGV, Inc, makers of the original VinGardeValise, the first of its kind suitcase specifically designed to protect your wine and spirits, has a new website.The VinGardeValiseis now for sale at www.VinGardeValise.com and at a new Amazon storefront.What’s special about the VinGardeValiseis that it was designed by a team of wine lovers on a mission to create high quality solutions for those who travel with wine. The innovative design of the VGVincludes patented dense foam inserts that cradle and protect wine bottles to prevent breakage and avoid spills. The VGVis performance tested to ensure the safest travel experience possible. Its exterior case shell is constructed from 100% proprietary compound materials that include a ribbed design, reinforcement bar, and heavy-duty corner guards to ensure full protection to withstand the rigors of airline baggage handling. A TSA compliant embedded locking system provides added security. The VGValso features top of the line asymmetrical Hinomoto 360 Spinner Wheels to make for stress-free maneuvering. And it’s the only brand to back your investment purchase with a lifetime warranty.The VGVCollection is available at special Anniversary pricing through 12/31/24 in time for holiday shopping in 3 sizes: 5 bottle Piccolo, carry on size when empty of wine ($249.95), 8 bottle Petite ($299.95), 12 bottle Grande ($339.95). Today, VGVproducts can be found in more than 500 hundred winery tasting rooms, distilleries, and breweries, and at luxury retailers, major department and specialty stores, select airport duty free shops as well as on the company’s website www.VinGardeValise.com and Amazon.About VinGardeValise: The VinGardeValiseis known for its line of luxury travel luggage that provides the utmost in quality, safety and security for traveling with your favorite wine, spirits, beer and other bottled items. Now celebrating 10-Years as the leading brand choice, the VGVwas designed By wine lovers For wine lovers and continues to be the most versatile, durable, and multi-functional suitcase on the market today.For more information, please visit: www.VinGardeValise.com

