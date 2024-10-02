SAMUEL ADAMS INVITES YOU TO HAVE A COLD SAM ADAMS...WITH A COLD SAM ADAMS

Limited-Edition At-Home Séance Kit Invites Drinkers To Share a Chilling Brew With the Spirit of Samuel Adams From Beyond The Grave

BOSTON, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When temperatures cool, nothing gets spirits of this realm and beyond more excited- or thirsty! - then tasty brew delights. This spooky season, Samuel Adams invites you to share a cold Sam Adams with a cold Sam Adams through an otherworldly, limited-edition At-Home Séance Kit.

Designed for beer lovers and ghosts with a dash of mischief, the Samuel Adams At-Home Séance Kit is perfect for conjuring up the spirit of Sam Adams (hopefully!) and anyone looking to add a little fright, fear, and a lot of flavor to their October nights.

“We conjured a realm we have dared to explore before...summoning the spirit of our namesake,” said Lauren Price, Head of Brand, Samuel Adams. “As frightful, mysterious, and even humor filled as it may seem, Samuel Adams’ presence is deeply rooted in our brand and we’re excited to help drinkers experience the season of beer in a new, frightful way. No matter how drinkers engage with Samuel Adams and the former founding father, we hope they enjoy a night of séance thrills and Octoberfest chills.”

To honor a day written in stone, drinkers can head to the Sam Adams Store to get their hands on a limited-edition séance kit for $18.03, (while supplies last).

Summon the Spirit of Samuel Adams

Each kit features all the elements needed to conduct a séance at home including a handful of happy haunts beer lovers will need to get in touch with the former founding father. So, dim the lights and leave your fear at the door to celebrate another season of the perfect Samuel Adams Octoberfest pour!

At-Home Séance Kit Contents

How to Summon Sam Adams instruction card complete with your step-by-step guide on how to have a cold Sam Adams with a cold Sam Adams – from the pregame to raising a toast, a cheers and night cap along with a carefully crafted incantation to summon his spirit. A Sam Adams Portrait, perfect for inviting the spirit of Samuel Adams back to his former image Vial of Boston Dirt,* from the state he called home Vial of Samuel Adams Hops, * inspired by those used to make Samuel Adams brews Two Sam Séances Pint Glasses that reveals a spooky illusion when cold beer is served Samuel Adams Octoberfest Can-dle can inspired candle that will help set the mood for your special at-home séance



Pair Your Séance with Seasonal Brews

For the best séance results, all attempts to summon Samuel Adams should be accompanied by a hearty and smooth Samuel Adams Octoberfest. Or, if you’re looking to channel the essence of fall, Samuel Adams has seasonal brews for everyone (ghosts included). Drinkers nationwide can head to their local store and pick up a pack of Samuel Adams or other seasonal offerings in their area by visiting samueladams.com/find-a-sam.

Octoberfest : This #1 fall seasonal is our take on a century's old classic - a hearty Märzen with a toasty malt sweetness and a light hop character that's fit for calling upon a Boston-bred spirit. Octoberfest is smooth with a deep malt complexity, roasty sweetness and light hop character that is perfectly festive. ABV: 5.3% | Available in: 6pk 12oz Bottles: SRP $9.99 | 12pk 12oz Bottles: SRP $17.99 | 28-pack 12 oz bottles: SRP $29.99 | 12pk 12oz Cans: SRP $17.99

This #1 fall seasonal is our take on a century's old classic - a hearty Märzen with a toasty malt sweetness and a light hop character that's fit for calling upon a Boston-bred spirit. Octoberfest is smooth with a deep malt complexity, roasty sweetness and light hop character that is perfectly festive. Beer Fest Variety Pack : This seasonal assortment offers Octoberfest, Jack-O, Boston Lager and Flannel Fest. Perfect for helping drinkers enjoy Fall flavors season long. Jack-O: The Ultimate Pumpkin Brew. Jack-O Pumpkin Ale is the pick of the patch, bursting with cinnamon, nutmeg, and autumn spices. Put on your Halloween costume, crack one open, and treat yourself before the trick-or-treaters arrive! Boston Lager: The beer that started a revolution. Boston Lager is approachable, complex, and smooth with the perfect balance of caramel malt sweetness and spicy hop bitterness. Flannel Fest: As cozy as the fabric that inspired it, this Munich Dunkel lager—available exclusively in our Variety Pack—delivers rich, malty flavors with hints of caramel and roasted nuts. So crack a few while you rock that autumn chic. Available in: 12pk 12oz Cans: SRP $17.99 | 24pk 12oz Cans: SRP $28.99

This seasonal assortment offers Octoberfest, Jack-O, Boston Lager and Flannel Fest. Perfect for helping drinkers enjoy Fall flavors season long.

* Warning: The Samuel Adams Seance Kit is intended as entertainment for adults over the age of 21. NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN. DO NOT CONSUME the contents of the Boston Dirt and Samuel Adams Hops vials. The Samuel Adams Seance Kit comes with NO GUARANTEES OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND.

ABOUT SAMUEL ADAMS: THE BEER

Samuel Adams is a leading independent, American craft brewer that helped to launch the craft beer revolution. The brewery began in 1984 when Founder and Brewer Jim Koch used a generations-old family recipe to brew beer in his kitchen. Inspired and unafraid to challenge conventional thinking about beer, Jim brought the recipe to life with hopes drinkers would appreciate the complex, full-flavor and started sampling the beer in Boston. He named the flagship brew Samuel Adams Boston Lager in recognition of one of our nation's founding fathers, a revolutionary man of independent and pioneering spirit. Today, Samuel Adams is one of the world's most awarded breweries and remains focused on crafting the highest quality beers through innovation and experimentation in the relentless pursuit of better. Samuel Adams remains dedicated to elevating and growing the American craft beer industry overall, including providing education and support for entrepreneurs and fellow brewers through its philanthropic program, Brewing the American Dream, which helps others pursue their American Dream. For more information, visit www.SamuelAdams.com or follow @SamuelAdamsBeer.

ABOUT BOSTON BEER COMPANY

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and the Samuel Adams brand is currently recognized as one of the largest and most respected craft beer brands. Our portfolio of brands also includes Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head Brewery, and Hard Mountain Dew, as well as other craft beer brands such as Angel City Brewery and Coney Island Brewing. For more information, please visit our investor relations website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to all of our respective brand websites.

