North Carolina's August County and Area Unemployment Figures Released

Raleigh, N.C.

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in 49 of North Carolina’s counties in August 2024, decreased in 29, and remained unchanged in 22. Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.4 percent while Dare County had the lowest at 3.3 percent. Six of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases, five decreased, and four remained unchanged. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 6.0 percent while Asheville had the lowest at 3.5 percent. The not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 4.3 percent.

Month Counties with Rates 5% or Below Counties with Rates Between 5% and 10% Counties with Rates Above 10% August 79 21 0 July (revised) 80 20 0

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in all 100 counties. All fifteen metro areas experienced rate increases over the year.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in August by 46,616 to 5,028,047, while those unemployed decreased by 1,252 to 224,129. Since August 2023, the number of workers employed statewide decreased 22,985, while those unemployed increased 28,566.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Tuesday, October 22, 2024 when the statewide unemployment rate for September 2024 will be released.

Note to Editors: Supplemental data for this release is available via a live online dashboard.