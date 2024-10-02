Foster County Courthouse Scheduled Closure October 3 at 1:00 PM

The Foster County Courthouse will have a scheduled closure on October 3rd at 1:00 PM for the remainder of the day due to a scheduled power outage. If immediate assistance is needed during that time, please contact the Wells County Clerk’s office at 701-547-3122.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.