Uncommon Grit Foundation Hosts 6th Annual Bone Frog Open, Oct. 13-14

Golf tournament's proceeds support military veterans and first responders.

The partnership of CDW and Dell has been invaluable to the success of our efforts and to making the Bone Frog Open a memorable event for everyone.” — Kim McBurnett, co-founder, Uncommon Grit Foundation

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uncommon Grit Foundation , a nonprofit organization founded to support military veterans and first responders, will host the sixth annual Bone Frog Open golf tournament on Oct. 13-14 at Hermitage Country Club in Manakin Sabot, Va. The event’s title sponsor for the fourth consecutive year is Dell Technologies and CDW Highlights of the Bone Frog Open include:• Activities on Sunday, Oct. 13 include a celebration party and a silent auction starting at 5:30 pm, followed by a program with a live auction and music at 7:15 pm. This fun ‘night-before’ event provides an opportunity to meet Navy SEALS and VIPs, event sponsors and other golfers.• Golf day on Monday, Oct. 14 begins with swag pickup and breakfast at 7:30 am, opening ceremonies at 9:15am, and a shotgun start at 10 am for a day of fun and camaraderie on a spectacular course. A post-golf dinner and awards round out the day.“Our opening ceremony is the most powerful element of the entire weekend,” said Darren McBurnett, co-founder and vice president of Uncommon Grit Foundation and a retired Navy SEAL. “Golfers are called to their carts to retrieve a fallen SEAL memorial flag. They line up with their flags as the names of each fallen man is read aloud. The flags then get placed in a memorial dedicated to all those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of our country.”He shared that the Bone Frog is an iconic image to U.S. Navy SEALs that symbolizes bravery, sacrifice, and honor.Kim McBurnett, president and co-founder Uncommon Grit Foundation with her husband, added that proceeds from the Bone Frog Open are split among a variety of nonprofit organizations that improve the quality of life for military veterans and first responders and their families. Recipients of tournament funds over the years include Stronghold Food Pantry, Heart of a Lion Foundation, LifeCampUSA, One More Wave, New York Hero’s Fund, Throw Away Dogs Project, Operation Healing Forces, C4 Foundation, Leashes of Valor, and many more.“Uncommon Grit Foundation has raised nearly one million dollars since we were founded in mid-2020, and we’re very proud of that,” she said. “Each year, we select nonprofits to support, and a percentage of proceeds remains in the local area. Also, this year Dell and CDW are generously donating Dell laptops to help eliminate technology obstacles that military veterans and first responders might be experiencing. Their partnership has been invaluable to the success of our efforts and to making the Bone Frog Open a memorable event for everyone.”“At CDW, supporting access to technology and helping communities bridge the digital divide are core to our company culture,” said Karl Schulz, Vice President of Program and Partner Management at CDW. “We are proud to once again team up with the Uncommon Grit Foundation along with our partner Dell to quickly and efficiently help get technology into the hands of these deserving individuals and nonprofits.”For all details and to register for the 2024 Bone Frog Open, visit https://www.bonefrogopen.com/ or contact bfoteam@bonefrogopen.com with any questions.###About Uncommon Grit Foundation: Uncommon Grit Foundation’s focus is to raise awareness and inspire community support for military veterans, first responders, and their families in recognition and thanks for their service and sacrifice to our country. Through fundraising efforts, UGF supports individuals, families, and other vetted veteran and first responder organizations. To learn more, visit www.uncommongritfoundation.org About CDW: CDW Corporation is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW helps its customers to navigate an increasingly complex IT market and maximize return on their technology investments. For additional information, please visit www.CDW.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.