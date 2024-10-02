Kevin and Jacqui Aizenshtat of Gulf Coast International Properties Complete Sales on Redline Auto Suites Project

Kevin and Jacqui Aizenshtat Redline Auto Suites, Naples FL

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gulf Coast International Propertiesis proud to announce that agents Kevin and Jacqui of GCIP’s Aizenshtat Team have successfully sold all 18 units of Redline Auto Suites.The Aizenshtat Team were honored to represent Redline Auto Suites, a luxury car condo storage facility. Jacqui and Kevin Aizenshtat marketed and sold all the exclusive units. The team were fortunate to be involved in all stages of the project including the initial land acquisition, collaboration with top notch architects on the private auto suite concept, as well as assisting the developer throughout the entire construction process. The team were deeply involved in bringing this visionary concept to life.Redline Auto Suites is now complete, with owners taking occupancy and finishing out their individual spaces. A limited number of resales are available. If interested, please contact Kevin Aizenshtat at 239-777-1451.GCIP is incredibly proud of The Aizenshtat Team’s success and congratulates them on this impressive accomplishment.About Gulf Coast International PropertiesLocally owned and operated, Gulf Coast International Propertiesis a premier real estate firm specializing in luxury real estate in Naples, Florida. The award-winning company has over 100 years of combined experience in the local market.To contact Kevin and Jacqui directly, please email:kevin@gcipnaples.comjacqui@gcipnaples.comFor more information, please contact Vicki Tracy, COO at (239) 572-3799 or Vicki@gcipnaples.com# # #END

