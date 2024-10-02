Attorney General James Announces Takedown of Cocaine and Fentanyl Trafficking Operation in the Capital Region

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the takedown of a major cocaine trafficking operation in the Capital Region responsible for selling large quantities of powder and crack cocaine, as well as fentanyl and heroin. An investigation led by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) charged 21 individuals with 222 crimes for their roles in the operation, which sourced the narcotics from New York City and sold them in Rensselaer, Albany, Saratoga, Warren, and Washington Counties. The investigation led to the recovery of more than 4.5 kilograms of cocaine with a street value of approximately $450,000.

“Drug trafficking destabilizes communities and puts New Yorkers everywhere in danger,” said Attorney General James. “These individuals operated a wide network of buyers and distributors who moved deadly narcotics across our state and sold them in vast quantities. Thanks to the hard work and collaboration of our partners in this investigation, we took nearly half a million dollars’ worth of drugs off the streets and are putting this operation out of business. I will continue to take down drug trafficking rings that threaten New Yorkers’ safety.”

The multi-agency investigation brought together the resources of state and local law enforcement agencies led by the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF), including the New York State Police, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and the Saratoga Springs Police Department. The year-long investigation included covert surveillance and hundreds of hours of wiretaps over ten separate target phones, aimed at rooting out narcotics traffickers operating throughout the Capital Region and elsewhere in New York state.

The investigation centered on the activities of Heather Thompson, who purchased cocaine by the kilo to distribute to her network of dealers throughout Saratoga, Warren, and Washington Counties. Thompson bought cocaine from several different sources, including Jermaine Moreno of Brooklyn, New York, who is charged with Operating as a Major Trafficker, which carries a mandatory life sentence in state prison. Moreno would drive kilos of cocaine from New York City to sell to Thompson. After he delivered the drugs to her house, Thompson would divide them into quantities ranging from 10 to 100 grams and contact her buyers, letting them know she had product available.

The investigation revealed Thompson primarily conducted business in Saratoga County, making sales at a local pub and bowling alley. The investigation also revealed that the defendants used codewords to communicate about the narcotics they were buying and selling, referring to crack cocaine as “hard” or “done,” powder cocaine as “soft” or “undone,” and heroin as “dog food.”

Kilos of cocaine seized from Jermaine Moreno by the investigation.

Thompson’s primary clients included Alexander Bayne, who would sell powder and crack cocaine out of his home in South Glens Falls, and later out of his home in Hudson Falls when he moved. Lonsdale Stuffle and Ronnie Luna also sold powder and crack cocaine out of their homes and at public locations like gas stations and restaurants in the Glens Falls and South Glens Falls areas. Alexander Bayne also sold heroin and fentanyl, at times telling buyers he was selling them heroin when in reality it was pure fentanyl.

Alexander Bayne’s father, Conrad Bayne, was also involved in the operation and was in a relationship with Thompson’s mother. Conrad Bayne primarily purchased cocaine from Thompson and his son to resell. In addition, the trafficking operation included a number of dealers who purchased cocaine from Alexander Bayne, Stuffle, and Luna. Bayne sourced cocaine for Melissa Stearns, Jackson Tucker, Lindsey Mattison, and Ryan Megna. Stuffle sold to Cassidy O’Connell, Christine Sondermeyer, and Walter Winchell. Luna sold to Zachary Bessette and Jack Moulton.

The takedown is the latest in the Attorney General’s Suburban and Upstate Response to the Growing Epidemic (SURGE) to root out violent drug trafficking. Since launching in 2017, SURGE has taken 965 alleged traffickers off the streets.

“This case is a fantastic example of law enforcement agencies working together to root out criminals in our communities,” said Saratoga County Undersheriff Jeff Brown. “I’m proud of the work of our Narcotics Unit and the Criminal Investigation Unit members and the other law enforcement professionals to bring these individuals to justice. Working with Attorney General James and our local, state, and federal partners, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office will continue to invest in combatting illegal narcotics trafficking in Saratoga County.”

“Today’s announcement speaks volumes to the inter-agency coordination and cooperation dedicated to getting illegal drugs off New York streets,” said New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James. “Due to the hard work between state and local law enforcement, we have disrupted a major drug trafficking operation and have intercepted illegal substances from continuing to infiltrate our communities. I thank the Attorney General’s Office and our law enforcement partners at all levels for their relentless efforts to keep illegal drugs off our streets.”

“The tireless work, dedication, and sacrifice of all the law enforcement professionals who assisted with this investigation and arrests have undoubtedly made our region a much safer place,” said Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr. “Investigations of this magnitude require strong partnerships and tremendous cooperation. I know the residents of Warren County appreciate your efforts.”

The indictment, which was unsealed today in Saratoga County Court, contains 222 counts, charging the defendants with crimes related to their involvement in the narcotics trafficking operation, including various counts of Criminal Sale and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (class A, B, C, D felonies) as well as Conspiracy in the Second Degree (class B felony). If convicted on the top charges, Moreno faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and Thompson faces a maximum sentence of 24 years in prison.

Those charged in today’s indictment include:

Alexander Bayne, South Glens Falls/Hudson Falls, NY – 35 years old

Conrad Bayne, South Glens Falls, NY – 59 years old

Zachary Bessette, North Creek, NY – 33 years old

Kevin Cooper, Glens Falls, NY – 38 years old

Trevor Harris, South Glens Falls, NY – 35 years old

Ronnie Luna, Glens Falls, NY – 42 years old

Lindsey Mattison, West Rupert, VT – 34 years old

Ryan Megna, Glens Falls, NY – 42 years old

Jermaine Moreno, Brooklyn, NY – 48 years old

Jack Moulton, South Glens Falls, NY – 35 years old

Cassidy O’Connell, Glens Falls, NY – 30 years old

Wesley Reed, Jr., Troy, NY – 59 years old

Wesley Reed, III, Troy, NY – 38 years old

Christine Sondermeyer, Glens Falls, NY – 53 years old

Melissa Stearns, Hudson Falls, NY – 38 years old

Lonsdale Stuffle, Glens Falls, NY – 30 years old

Mackenzie Sumner, Glens Falls, NY – 37 years old

Heather Thompson, Troy, NY – 38 years old

Jackson Tucker, Troy, NY – 43 years old

Christopher Wern, Glens Falls, NY – 41 years old

Walter Winchell, Glens Falls, NY – 49 years old

The charges against the defendants are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

In addition to the partners in the investigation, Attorney General James would like to thank Saratoga County District Attorney Karen A. Heggen and Town of Wilton Supervisor John Lant for their assistance in the investigation and prosecution.

The investigation was directed by Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Detective John Rich, Warren County Sheriff’s Office Detective Brandon Kommer, Saratoga Springs Police Department Detective John Guzek, and OCTF Detective Michael Connelly, with the assistance of the U.S. Army National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, under the supervision of OCTF Supervising Detective Brian Fleming, OCTF Assistant Chief Investigator John Monte and Deputy Chief Investigator Andrew Boss. The Attorney General’s Investigations Division is led by Chief Oliver Pu-Folkes.

The case is being prosecuted by OCTF Assistant Deputy Attorney General and Senior Counsel Michael Sharpe, with the assistance of legal support analysts Stephanie Donovan and AnnaLisa MacPhee, and under the supervision of OCTF Upstate Deputy Bureau Chief Maria Moran. Nicole Keary is the Deputy Attorney General in Charge of OCTF. The Criminal Justice Division is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General Jose Maldonado. Both the Investigations Division and the Criminal Justice Division are overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.