Killer Burger Announces Plans to Enter Texas Market

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Killer Burger, the fast-growing better burger concept offering meticulously crafted, award-winning burgers, today announced its plans to enter the state of Texas with its first location in San Antonio. Located at 12834 Potranco Road, the franchised location is expected to open in November, and will be owned and operated by Killer Burger founder and now also a franchisee, Thomas “TJ” Southard. This marks the brand’s first location outside of the Pacific Northwest.

TJ adding “franchisee” to his roles of founder, board member, and majority shareholder comes as part of his broader plan to help Killer Burger attract and develop new leaders and franchise partners as a part of its franchising program. TJ’s highest passion is turning employees into owners. He has a successful track record of helping franchisees establish their own businesses. With this opening, TJ and the Killer Burger team invite prospective franchisees to apply to become a part of its franchising system and bring the Killer Burger model to their area.

“The San Antonio restaurant is a milestone for our company, demonstrating how we’re putting our long-term plans for growth outside the Pacific Northwest into action. We are honored to have our entrance into a new region be led by Killer Burger founder and now franchisee, TJ Southard,” said John Dikos, CEO at Killer Burger. “TJ’s eagerness to uproot his life and move to San Antonio and personally open this restaurant is a true testament to our ownership and leadership team’s belief in our potential. It is an exciting addition as we look to expand our footprint through franchised locations in both new and existing markets. We are eager to open our doors to our San Antonio restaurant and look forward to serving the community later this year.”

The San Antonio opening, along with several other franchised Killer Burger units, have been financed by Gulf Coast Franchise Finance, a division of Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Co. Uniquely, the bank offers a way for new Killer Burger franchisees to finance their stores to help them get up and running while also serving as an incredible resource to franchisees as they work to grow their businesses.

TJ founded Killer Burger in 2010 out of a desire to create the ultimate burger experience. A place where guests could enjoy premium burgers, craft beers, and rock music in a fun atmosphere. He was responsible for growing the brand to 14 units before bringing in current CEO John Dikos in 2021 as part of his vision of scaling the business into a franchise model. TJ and the Killer Burger team have worked for several years to create every support aspect needed to start and be successful with a franchised business inside the Killer Burger brand.

“I built the first few Killer Burger units with my bare hands. I couldn’t be prouder of the growth we have experienced over the years while maintaining high-quality food offerings in a cool and unique atmosphere,” said TJ Southard, Founder and Franchisee at Killer Burger. “Our entrance into Texas showcases that we are ready to grow outside of the Pacific Northwest, and we are currently seeking leaders who are passionate, driven and eager to own their own Killer Burger franchise. This is one of the reasons that I am now also a franchisee in our own system. I want to personally experience the entire process from the inside out in order to guarantee that we have done our work. I can say that I have done exactly what I am inviting others to do.”

To learn more about Killer Burger and its franchise opportunities, please visit https://killerburger.com/franchising/.

About Killer Burger

Founded in 2010 in Portland, Killer Burger is a growing better burger concept with meticulously crafted, award-winning burgers that redefine the true American diner burger to the modern world. Killer Burger was built on the idea of crafting a burger so good that it defines what a burger should be. Each quality ingredient is layered on top of a perfectly-seared patty to make each bite a carefully-engineered experience. It has been named “Best Burger” across several markets for seven consecutive years.

With 24 company-owned and franchised locations in the Pacific Northwest and now Texas, Killer Burger continues to expand throughout the Pacific Northwest, the Mountain West and beyond, through strategic company-owned and franchised growth. To learn more about Killer Burger and its franchise opportunities, visit https://killerburger.com/franchising/.

About Gulf Coast Franchise Finance

We are nationwide franchise lenders offering a one-stop shop for all franchise financing needs—conventional, SBA, and equipment. We focus on building long-lasting relationships and have the available loan products to grow with our borrowers from their first unit to becoming large multi-unit operators. For more information about Gulf Coast Franchise Finance, please visit www.gulfcoastfranchisefinance.com or contact William Popa, Managing Director at (219) 670-7969 or WilliamPopa@GulfBank.com.

