CAPREIT Announces Results of 2025 Annual and Special General Meeting

TORONTO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CAR.UN) (“CAPREIT”) announced today that, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders held today (the “Meeting”), each of the items of business referred to in its management information circular dated April 10, 2025 (the “Circular”) were passed by a vote held by ballot.

A total of 112,872,207 units and special voting units of CAPREIT (collectively, “Units”), in the aggregate, representing 69.81% of CAPREIT’s issued and outstanding Units were voted in connection with the Meeting. The voting results for each item of business are as follows:

Election of Trustees:

All nominees proposed in the Circular were elected as trustees.

Nominee Votes
For		 % Votes
For		 Votes
Withheld		 % Votes
Withheld
Lori-Ann Beausoleil 112,171,872 99.80% 220,024 0.20%
Gina Parvaneh Cody 108,717,949 96.73% 3,673,947 3.27%
Mark Kenney 106,907,142 95.12% 5,484,754 4.88%
Gervais Levasseur 110,115,731 97.97% 2,276,165 2.03%
Ken Silver 110,107,465 97.97% 2,284,431 2.03%
Jennifer Stoddart 110,036,969 97.90% 2,354,927 2.10%
Elaine Todres 106,412,821 94.68% 5,979,075 5.32%
René Tremblay 110,190,230 98.04% 2,201,666 1.96%
David Wesik 110,211,572 98.06% 2,180,324 1.94%
         

Appointment of Auditors

  Votes
For		 % Votes
For		 Votes
Withheld		 % Votes
Withheld
Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants
 112,800,122 99.94% 71,960 0.06%
         

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

A non-binding advisory vote to accept CAPREIT’s approach to executive compensation was approved.

Votes
For 		% Votes
For 		Votes
Against 		% Votes
Against
102,898,491 91.55% 9,493,279 8.45%
       

Reconfirmation of the Unitholders’ Rights Plan Agreement

CAPREIT’s unitholders’ rights plan agreement was reconfirmed.

Votes
For 		% Votes
For 		Votes
Against 		% Votes
Against
109,111,480 97.08% 3,280,291 2.92%
       

About CAPREIT

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at March 31, 2025, CAPREIT owns approximately 46,800 residential apartment suites and townhomes that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with a total fair value of approximately $14.9 billion. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosures which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information, please contact:

CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 861-9404		 CAPREIT
Mr. Stephen Co
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 306-3009		 CAPREIT
Mr. Julian Schonfeldt
Chief Investment Officer
(647) 535-2544

