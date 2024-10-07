Dr. Annu Navani Partners with Forbes Books to Write Book on Healthcare’s Emerging Technology

Forbes Books, the exclusive book publisher of Forbes.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Annu Navani, a renowned physician, researcher, and entrepreneur, is partnering with Forbes Books to author a groundbreaking book aimed at empowering patients to take control of their health. The book will provide insights into emerging healthcare technologies and trends that are shaping the future of patient care.“My goal is to provide patients and consumers with a clear understanding of emerging treatment options and encourage them to advocate for the best possible care for themselves and society,” says Dr. Navani, Chief Medical Officer at Boomerang Health Care, which operates 29 clinics across California offering interventional, surgical, and rehabilitative care.Titled The Future of Your Health: Harnessing Emerging Technologies to Create a Patient-Centric Healthcare System, this will be Dr. Navani’s second book, following her co-authored work Essentials of Regenerative Medicine. However, this will be her first collaboration with Forbes Books.Dr. Navani is widely recognized for her extensive contributions to interventional spine and regenerative medicine, having published numerous peer-reviewed journal articles, visionary editorials, and book chapters. She also serves on the editorial board of Pain Physician.Her new book will particularly resonate with Gen Z readers who are managing medical conditions or exploring careers in healthcare, while also appealing to aging millennials seeking proactive or reactive healthcare solutions amidst a shifting healthcare landscape.Each chapter of The Future of Your Health delves into cutting-edge healthcare innovations such as gene therapy, robotics, and artificial intelligence, while offering insight into how these technologies will drive larger systemic changes in the healthcare industry.“With emerging technologies,” Dr. Navani notes, “we can finally achieve the long-held goal of creating care that is truly personalized to meet each patient's unique needs.”About Annu Navani, M.D.Dr. Annu Navani (annunavani.com) is the Chief Medical Officer at Boomerang Health Care, a network of 25 clinics throughout California, providing a full spectrum of interventional, surgical, and rehabilitative care. She also holds the position of Medical Director at Le Reve: Regen, a pioneering center for restorative and regenerative treatments focused on spine, orthopedic, and musculoskeletal conditions.With over 20 years of teaching experience at Stanford University, Dr. Navani is a leading figure in research for innovative therapeutic solutions. She completed her residency in Anesthesiology at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, followed by a Fellowship in Pain Medicine at the University of California, Davis. Dr. Navani is triple board-certified: in Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine by the American Board of Anesthesiology, in Interventional Pain by the American Board of Interventional Pain Physicians, and in Regenerative Medicine by the American Board of Regenerative Medicine.As a recognized influencer and authority on global healthcare trends, Dr. Navani is deeply involved in areas such as digital health, technology innovation, and applied biologics, helping shape the future of healthcare through her leadership and vision.About Forbes BooksForbes Books (books.forbes.com) is the exclusive book publisher of Forbes. Forbes Books identifies and selects authors who are game changers and thought leaders in their fields. They are people who recognize how publishing a book can elevate their message and inspire audiences to better themselves and the world around them. Since its launch in 2016, Forbes Books has grown into the premier independent business book publisher.

