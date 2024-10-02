Legible and CAMB.AI Join Forces to Make Literature Instantaneously Accessible in 160 Languages

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (OTCQB: LEBGF) (FSE: D0T) , a leading platform and innovator in digital literature, and CAMB.AI , a trendsetter in machine learning and language translation technologies, announce a strategic partnership that will leverage CAMB.AI’s versatile learning models to help translate select content on Legible’s platform into over 160 languages and dialects!



As visionaries, both companies aim to empower readers worldwide to enjoy content in their preferred languages, promote global literacy, and contribute to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals through enhancing education quality and preserving cultural and linguistic diversity of all kinds. This partnership is a game changer in the publishing landscape!

Legible, already a trailblazer in integrating AI with literature, has formed a successful collaboration with the Iconic NYT best-selling author and celebrity chef Cristina Ferrare with the My Model Kitchen Living Cookbooks series, featuring a Sous Chef AI that interacts with the readers dispersing answers to all things “Cooking.” To coincide with Halloween, Legible is set to launch its third AI Classic Living Book, FrankensteinAI , which offers a groundbreaking interactive reading experience, combining cutting-edge technology with immersive storytelling.

Legible and CAMB.AI’s mission is to focus on inclusivity and preserve the integrity of linguistic heritages along with the rich tapestry of human languages and cultures. Publishers who choose to participate in the project will have full control over which titles are made available for translation, ensuring alignment with their distribution strategies and audience engagement goals.

This partnership also allows Legible to expand its reach in the automotive industry, with the capacity to offer multilingual audiobook experiences through Legible’s exclusive Android Automotive OS app so drivers and passengers in millions of vehicles around the globe can enjoy new access to diverse literary content on the go.

Avneesh Prakash, CEO of CAMB.AI, said, “Partnering with Legible allows us to apply our technology in meaningful ways that promote literacy and education on a global scale in this digital age. Our efforts to expand language coverage, including Indigenous languages, demonstrates our commitment to inclusivity and celebrating all cultures. By partnering with Legible we will create new interactive experiences for people around the world.”

Kaleeg Hainsworth, CEO of Legible, added, “We are incredibly excited to partner with CAMB.AI. Their advanced machine-learning models and comprehensive language solutions align perfectly with our mission to make quality literature accessible to everyone, regardless of their language. Together, we can break down barriers and bring diverse stories to readers and listeners worldwide while exploring how to quickly deploy new use cases never before thought possible.”

For more information about the partnership or to learn more about Legible and CAMB.AI, please visit www.legible.com and www.camb.ai .

About CAMB.AI

CAMB.AI’s proprietary models—MARS for voice cloning and BOLI for translations—were built by an Interspeech-published team from Carnegie Mellon, Apple, and Amazon.

DubStudio, the company’s flagship platform, offers on-the-fly colloquial and contextual translations, zero-shot voice cloning, multi-speaker support, and accurate time-synched dubbing. Recently, Camb.ai became the first company in history to live dub sports commentary into four languages with Major League Soccer.

CAMB.AI is partnered with Major League Soccer, Tennis Australia, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, leading movie and music studios, and several government agencies.

About Legible Inc.

Legible is a groundbreaking, mobile-centric global company specializing in eBooks and audiobook entertainment. Its extensive partnerships encompass four of the Big 5 Publishers, the world's largest eBook distributor, and a wide range of outstanding and innovative publishers of all sizes, enabling Legible to seamlessly deliver millions of multilingual eBooks and audiobooks, transforming any smart device into a source of cutting-edge infotainment.

Legible recently released My Model Kitchen - Vol. 2: Vegetables - The Garden of Earthly Delights, the second in a series of 15 video-enriched Living Cookbooks by former supermodel, bestselling author, TV host and celebrity chef, Cristina Ferrare, with an AI Sous Chef for each recipe. The Living Cookbooks and Cristina Ferrare have been featured twice on the Drew Barrymore Show and in many other major US media outlets.

As first mover in the rapidly expanding automotive infotainment market, Legible has partnered with media providers Faurecia Aptoide, Harman Ignite, LiveOne, and Visteon. Legible has the only Android Automotive app with the capacity to deliver both audiobooks and eBooks to drivers and passengers in tens of millions of vehicles around the globe, positioning Legible at the forefront of the new world of in-car infotainment experiences.

A recent EdTech Breakthrough Award winner for eLearning Innovation of the Year, Legible is reshaping the digital publishing landscape, committed to gaining a significant market share by providing innovative 21st-century publishing solutions and enriching global reading experiences. Please visit Legible.com and discover the place where eBooks come to life.

Press Contacts:

Legible Inc.

Ms. Deborah Harford

EVP, Global Strategic Partnerships

1 (672) 514-2665

invest@legible.com

Website: https://invest.legible.com

Legible Investor Relations

Mr. Neil Simon, CEO

Investor Cubed Inc.

1 647-258-3310

nsimon@investor3.ca

Krupp Kommunications, Inc.

Ms. Kathy Giaconia

VP Media Relations

kgiaconia@kruppagency.com

1-213-324-5665

http://www.KruppAgency.com

CAMB.AI

XWECAN

Mr. Grigorij Richters

1 (650) 989-5017

grig@xwecan.com

https://xwecan.com



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This Press Release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information (“forward-looking statements”), including statements regarding Legible’s business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Legible's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, currency fluctuations, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Legible believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, Legible does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.