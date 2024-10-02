australia supports expansion of quality childcare services in honiara

1 October 2024

Australia is backing the expansion of Kiddies Playhouse Daycare to bolster childcare services for working mothers in Honiara.

Australian High Commissioner His Excellency Rod Hilton said, “a lack of affordable and accessible childcare facilities can significantly hinder the ability of women to fully participate in the workforce and succeed in their jobs.”

“Australia’s support of the new Kiddies Playhouse Daycare facility will ensure best-in-class childcare services for Solomon Islands families, while enabling women’s economic empowerment through employment and income earning opportunities.”

The demand for quality childcare options in the capital has increased with Kiddies Playhouse now being the only daycare centre, having recently acquired Baby Go Playground.

Australia will assist Kiddies Playhouse with rental costs, interior and exterior building refurbishment, marketing and advertising campaigns, and the mentoring and training of staff on international childcare and safety standards.

Kiddies Playhouse Managing Director, Rosa He, expressed gratitude to Australia for their support and emphasised the importance of quality daycare services for women in Honiara.

“By expanding Kiddies Playhouse Daycare facilities, this partnership with Australia, will significantly increase the number of available daycare places for children in Honiara and provide more working mothers with reliable childcare services,” she said.

“Maintaining high-quality standards of care is paramount to Kiddies Playhouse and we welcome investments in staff training to meet Australian childcare standards and deliver best practice early childhood education.”

Kiddies Playhouse has been operating in Solomon Islands since 2023 and offers indoor childcare and learning activities using the Montessori methods for children.

Photos:

Caption: Managing Director of Kiddies Playhouse Daycare, Rosa He, discusses the importance of high standards in childcare during the site visit at the new Tandai location. With support from Australia, the daycare is expanding its facilities and investing in staff training to deliver best-practice early childhood education.

Handing over of the Kiddies playhouse.

