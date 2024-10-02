QelviQ Launches the Q-Speed Cooler: Innovative Portable Cooling Solution

Qelviq Q-Speed Cooler Qelviq Q-Speed Cooler

BELGIUM, BELGIUM, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- QelviQ is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the Q-Speed Cooler —a cutting-edge, portable cooling solution designed to chill beverages faster than ever before.Rapid Cooling for Your Favorite BeveragesWith the ability to cool your beverages by 3.6°F in just 10 minutes, 6.3°F in 20 minutes, and 8.28°F in 30 minutes, the Q-Speed Cooler surpasses traditional methods, providing the ultimate in speed and efficiency.Convenience and Quality, Perfectly CombinedIn today’s fast-paced world, convenience is key, but it shouldn’t come at the expense of quality. The Q-Speed Cooler is designed to offer a cost-effective, single-bottle cooling option that doesn’t require ice, electricity, or hours of waiting. Its user-friendly, portable design makes it perfect for on-the-go use—whether you’re enjoying a picnic, hosting a party, or relaxing at home.A Legacy of Innovation: The Story Behind QelviQQelviQ was founded by Xavier Verellen (Founder & CEO) and Helena Verellen (Co-Founder & CMO), two wine enthusiasts with a passion for delivering the perfect sip. Their journey began in the picturesque Val d’Orcia in Tuscany, where an afternoon was nearly spoiled by a warm bottle of Chianti. Frustrated by the lack of solutions for maintaining proper beverage temperatures, they decided to create their own.Understanding that wine is a delicate and complex creation, Xavier and Helena spent years researching and developing technology that could ensure wine is served at its ideal temperature. The result was the QelviQ Personal Sommelier, a portable device that became a must-have for wine lovers around the world. With the launch of the Q-Speed Cooler, QelviQ is now bringing this same commitment to excellence to all beverages, offering a cooling solution that is as quick as it is effective.Unmatched Cooling Experience: Driven by a Passion for PerfectionThe Q-Speed Cooler represents the culmination of eight years of research and development, during which Xavier and Helena assembled a team of top sommeliers, product engineers, and tech developers. Their goal was to create a product that could meet the needs of modern consumers—offering both speed and convenience without compromising on excellence.The Q-Speed Cooler is not just for wine; it’s designed to enhance the enjoyment of any beverage. Whether cooling water, juice, soda, or spirits, the Q-Speed Cooler guarantees the perfect temperature in a fraction of the time. This innovative device is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, busy hosts, and anyone who values both time and taste.Experience the Future of Cooling TodayThe Q-Speed Cooler is available now on Indiegogo , where early backers can take advantage of the Early Bird Package, starting at just $99—a 50% discount off the retail price. This is a limited-time offer for those who want to experience a new level of convenience and efficiency. Say goodbye to the wait and hello to instant refreshment—because when it comes to enjoying your favorite drinks, every degree matters.About QelviQQelviQ is dedicated to enhancing the beverage experience through innovative products that prioritize convenience and quality. From the flagship QelviQ Personal Sommelier to the revolutionary Q-Speed Cooler, the innovative company is committed to ensuring that every sip is perfect, every time.

