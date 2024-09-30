Minister Fajon: Slovenia to continue efforts to stabilise northeast Syria and Iraq

SLOVENIA, September 30 - Tanja Fajon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia, is attending the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition against Daesh/ISIS. The Global Coalition, which unites 87 countries, is marking its 10th anniversary.

