Slovenia engages on the international stage with numerous activities on human rights for older persons

SLOVENIA, October 1 - In response to demographic changes and increasing life expectancy, Slovenia has long been committed to enhancing the protection of older persons at the global level and to integrating the protection of their human rights in the international legal framework. Slovenia also emphasises the importance of addressing the human rights of older persons through international bodies and independent human rights mechanisms.

Slovenia's active role is evident through its engagement in several activities within the UN, both in New York and Geneva. The country is well-recognised within the UN Open-ended Working Group on Ageing in New York, as well as the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, where Slovenia and Argentina co-lead the Group of Friends of the Rights of Older Persons. Alongside its group of countries within the Security Council, Slovenia has contributed to the successful adoption of several resolutions concerning the human rights of older persons, addressing issues such as ageism, age discrimination, violence, abuse and neglect of older persons. Slovenia is also a leading advocate for the mandate of the UN Independent Expert on the enjoyment of all human rights by older persons.

Each year, the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs participates in the Festival of the Third Age, which aims to raise awareness about the human rights of older persons, the importance of active ageing and the creation of an inclusive society. This year, the 23rd edition of the Festival will feature a rich professional and cultural programme, taking place from 30 September to 2 October 2024 in Ljubljana.

Active ageing, intergenerational cooperation, the inclusion and participation of older persons in various aspects of life and the sharing of best practices are essential to ageing with dignity and enhancing the quality of life for the elderly.

In 1990, the UN General Assembly proclaimed 1 October as the International Day of Older Persons, recognising the significant contributions older individuals make to social, political and cultural spheres, while drawing attention to everyday issues affecting their quality of life. Older persons are a heterogeneous group with a wealth of experience and efforts should be made to ensure their equal participation in society.