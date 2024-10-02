hair transplant in turkey Hybrid Hair Transplant In Turkey hair transplant before and after

What Everyone Wonders About Hair Transplant Costs in Turkey

ISTANBUL, ISTANBUL, TURKEY, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hair Center of Turkey Published a New Article About Hair Transplant Costs?Hair transplant is a method that many people prefer due to aesthetic concerns. For those considering hair transplant in Istanbul, Hair Center of Turkey is a clinic that stands out with FUE and DHI methods. In this article, we will provide detailed information about hair transplant cost and these methods.What is Hair Transplantation?Hair transplantation is a surgical procedure performed to regrow the hair of individuals with hair loss. Hair follicles taken from the back part of the scalp, which is usually referred to as the intake area, are transplanted to the areas of hair loss.Hair Transplantation MethodsFUE (Follicular Unit Extraction)- Description: The FUE method is the process of removing and transplanting individual hair follicles. This method is a minimally invasive procedure and has a low risk of scarring.-Advantages:- Short recovery time.- Less pain.- Natural looking results.DHI (Direct Hair Implantation)-Definition: DHI is a method of direct transplantation of hair follicles with a special device. In this method, the transplantation process of the roots is accelerated and a more natural appearance is obtained.-Advantages:- Less shaving requirement.- Possibility of sensitive planting.- More dense and natural appearance.Hair Transplant Cost in IstanbulHair transplant costs may vary depending on many factors. Here are some of these factors:-Method: There are price differences between FUE and DHI methods. DHI usually has a higher cost.-Clinic and Doctor: The reputation of specialised doctors and clinic is an important factor affecting prices.-Application Area: The size of the area to be transplanted has a direct effect on the price. Larger areas may bring more cost.-Package Deals: Some clinics may offer package prices with additional services such as accommodation and transport.Hair Center of Turkey Clinic CostsHair Center of Turkey stands out as a clinic that stands out with its quality service understanding. Prices may vary according to the methods used and personal needs.-FUE Method: It usually varies between 1-3 USD per hair. The total cost is calculated according to the number of hair to be transplanted.-DHI Method: It is priced between 2-5 USD per hair. Considering the advantages of this method, it is preferred by many people.Why Hair Center of Turkey for Hair Transplantation?-Expert Team: Service is provided by surgeons and an experienced team specialised in their field.-High Success Rate: It attracts attention with patient satisfaction and high success rates.-Advanced Technology: Hair transplantation procedures performed with modern technologies provide more natural results.-Auxiliary Services: The comfort of patients is taken into consideration with additional services such as transport and accommodation.Things to Consider After Hair TransplantationThere are some points to be considered after hair transplantation:- Monitoring the Disease: A few weeks after transplantation are critical for the adaptation of hair follicles.-Avoid Heavy Sports: Heavy physical activities should be avoided during the healing process.-Follow the Doctor's Recommendations: It is important to follow the medications and care methods recommended by the doctor.Hair transplantation is a procedure that can create great aesthetic changes. Hair Center of Turkey clinic in Istanbul offers quality service with FUE and DHI methods, making it an attractive option for those considering hair transplantation. Hair transplant cost vary depending on many factors such as the preferred method, doctor and clinic.In order to make the best decision for hair transplantation, it is important to make a detailed research and evaluate the opportunities offered by the clinic. Remember, a healthy hair structure is the most important part of a healthy appearance!For any questions or information, you can contact Hair Center of Turkey and benefit from free consultancy services.

