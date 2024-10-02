PHOTOS/VIDEO AVAILABLE: Governor Cooper Travels to Western NC to Survey Storm Damage from Hurricane Helene

NORTH CAROLINA, October 2 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper traveled to Western North Carolina where he was joined by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, NCDPS Secretary Eddie Buffaloe and NCDOT Chief Operating Officer Chris Peoples to assess storm damage and ongoing response efforts to Hurricane Helene. The Governor visited food and supply distribution centers in Marion and Black Mountain to thank volunteers and speak with people impacted by the storm.

“I’m grateful for the efforts and sacrifices of the emergency personnel and volunteers who have given their time and resources to help people in western North Carolina who need it,” said Governor Cooper. “As we continue to recover from this storm, we’ll continue to work with partners at state, federal, local and non-profit levels to deliver resources and assistance to affected communities.”

Photos of the Governor’s visit to Western NC can be found here. Pool footage of the Governor’s visit can be found here.

State, federal and local partners continue to work together to surge resources into Western North Carolina in response to unprecedented damage from Hurricane Helene across the region. Operations are in progress to provide food, water and critical supplies to affected areas. Progress is also being made to improve access and telecommunications in communities damaged by the storm. While the focus remains on emergency response and rescue, the state is simultaneously stepping up recovery services in collaboration with federal and local partners across North Carolina.

###