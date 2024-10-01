Senate Resolution 342 Printer's Number 1918
PENNSYLVANIA, October 1
WHEREAS, LeadingAge PA and the Pennsylvania LIFE Provider
Alliance are committed to supporting, safeguarding and expanding
Pennsylvania's LIFE program through education and advocacy in
order to further enhance the lives of LIFE participants and
others who could benefit from this program; and
WHEREAS, LIFE is an integral part of the aging services
ecosystem by delivering much needed medical, social and
supportive services for older Pennsylvanians with chronic care
needs through community-focused program centers and
interdisciplinary teams; and
WHEREAS, LIFE assumes full financial risk for all medical
care and related services, including transportation,
hospitalization and long-term care in return for capitalized
payments from Medicare and Medicaid, which helps control costs
for the Commonwealth while providing positive health and social
outcomes; and
WHEREAS, Greater awareness of the LIFE program is needed so
that more older Pennsylvanians and their loved ones can make
fully informed decisions on their options for care and support,
thereby helping to alleviate strain on the other parts of the
aging services ecosystem; and
WHEREAS, The Senate recognizes the outstanding impact of the
LIFE program in enhancing and supporting the well-being and
quality of life for thousands of older Pennsylvanians since its
inception; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the month of September
2024 as "Living Independence for the Elderly (LIFE) Month" in
Pennsylvania; and be it further
RESOLVED, That copies of this resolution be transmitted to
