Senate Resolution 342 Printer's Number 1918

serving more than 8,000 participants; and

WHEREAS, LeadingAge PA and the Pennsylvania LIFE Provider

Alliance are committed to supporting, safeguarding and expanding

Pennsylvania's LIFE program through education and advocacy in

order to further enhance the lives of LIFE participants and

others who could benefit from this program; and

WHEREAS, LIFE is an integral part of the aging services

ecosystem by delivering much needed medical, social and

supportive services for older Pennsylvanians with chronic care

needs through community-focused program centers and

interdisciplinary teams; and

WHEREAS, LIFE assumes full financial risk for all medical

care and related services, including transportation,

hospitalization and long-term care in return for capitalized

payments from Medicare and Medicaid, which helps control costs

for the Commonwealth while providing positive health and social

outcomes; and

WHEREAS, Greater awareness of the LIFE program is needed so

that more older Pennsylvanians and their loved ones can make

fully informed decisions on their options for care and support,

thereby helping to alleviate strain on the other parts of the

aging services ecosystem; and

WHEREAS, The Senate recognizes the outstanding impact of the

LIFE program in enhancing and supporting the well-being and

quality of life for thousands of older Pennsylvanians since its

inception; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the month of September

2024 as "Living Independence for the Elderly (LIFE) Month" in

Pennsylvania; and be it further

RESOLVED, That copies of this resolution be transmitted to

