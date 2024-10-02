South Australians urged to prepare as high-risk bushfire season looms

Release date: 01/10/24

Predicted higher temperatures and dry conditions this spring comes with an increased risk of fire for South Australian communities.

The Emergency Management Committee of State Cabinet today met with Emergency Services agencies and the Bureau of Meteorology, with the Country Fire Service, to hear advice regarding:

A likely continuation of below average rainfall for SA and a high chance of well above average temperatures across the state.

CFS has flagged the far west, south east and mid west as areas of concern for fire in South Australia.

Forest and scrub areas in parts of the mid north are dry, which could lead to increased risk through the Southern Flinders Ranges to Northern Mount Lofty Ranges.

All landscapes are expected to cure faster than usual during spring.

With lower than average fire activity in South Australia over the past few years, the Government is determined to ensure landowners and residents have not become complacent and are prepared for the upcoming bushfire season.

Around a third of South Australians living in bushfire risk areas incorrectly think they don’t live in a bushfire risk area or don’t know either way, while only half of travellers or transiting workers regularly find out the Fire Danger Rating for the areas they are in.

The CFS will launch its annual ‘Be Bushfire Ready’ campaign at the end of this month, educating and supporting communities to stay safe – while targeting a rise in complacency after recent fire danger seasons.

The campaign will continue to target those living, working and travelling through bushfire risk areas, with digital, broadcast, print and social media used to reach a wide audience.

Greater awareness of Fire Danger Ratings and using the CFS website and Alert SA app to stay informed will also form a key part of the campaign.

Fire danger season dates for each region across SA will be determined over the coming weeks.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

We know that 2024 has been a particularly dry and hot year.

We also know that complacency is an enormous risk.

The message to South Australians is clear. If you live in a bushfire-prone area, you must prepare now.

Attributable to Dan Cregan

No matter where you live in South Australia, the time to prepare is now.

The best advice available to government suggests we are facing a hotter and drier summer, coming off a relatively dry spring.

We are deeply concerned about the risk of bushfire across all areas of the state, noting that landscapes are expected to cure much earlier this season.

Attributable to CFS Chief Officer Brett Loughlin

Staying safe from bushfire is a shared responsibility between the CFS and the South Australian community.

With a forecasted hot and dry summer, it’s really important for people to prepare their properties and make or review their Bushfire Survival Plans for the upcoming Fire Danger Season.

Now is the time for you and your family to review or create a Bushfire Survival Plan, which includes the care and transport of pets and livestock before, during and after a fire.