Premier Kagiso Lazarus Mokgosi appoints new MEC for Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation

Following the resignation of Mr. Collen Maine as Member of the Executive Council responsible for Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation, I wish to take this opportunity to inform the people of the North West of my decision in terms of Section 132 (2) of the Constitution of the Republic to effect changes in the composition of the Provincial Executive Council by appointing Honorable Galebekwe Virginia Tlhapi in the same department.

I wish to take this opportunity to thank Honorable Maine for his contribution during his tenure as MEC.

Let me also congratulate the new MEC as she officially assumes this responsibility with effect from today, 01 October 2024.

