Western Cape Agriculture provides fig cultivars from research farms

Western Cape Department of Agriculture (WCDoA) has partnered with Babylonstoren and its new venture, Soetmelksvlei, to provide genetic plant material derived from the department’s extensive fig collection at its Oudshoorn research farm for establishment at the two farms near Simondium.

To mark the historic day, Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, planted a unique and extraordinary variety of figs, the Cape Black Fig, at a tree-planting ceremony at the historic fig orchard at Soetmelksvlei on World Tourism Day, 27 September 2024.

According to Dr Ilse Trautmann, the WCDoA’s Deputy Director General responsible for Research and Regulatory Services, the department's research farm in Oudtshoorn has the most extensive collection of fig cultivars in South Africa. She also added that the Beurre pear orchard, a significant part of our agricultural history, was the first research orchard to be planted at another of the department’s research farms, Elsenburg, in 1896. Genetic material from these orchards has been preserved since 2014 under strict protocols at the South African Plant Improvement Organisation outside Stellenbosch.

“Great value can be derived from our partnership with Soetmelksvlei and our joint desire to preserve this genetic source. The decision to offer these special fig cultivars to the heritage gardens at Babylonstoren coincided with the further expansion of its newest venture, Soetmelksvlei, which provided the ideal place to plant one of the cultivars in their historic fig orchard,” added Dr Trautmann.

Adele Johnson, Head of Soetmelksvlei, describes it as a place that offers visitors a glimpse into farm life in the previous century. “Soetmelksvlei, an interactive farmyard set in the late 19th century, offers visitors an opportunity to experience its unique fruit orchards and very soon newly established historic fig orchard, including the cultivar from the WCDoA.”

The Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, who planted the tree, said that by doing so, the Western Cape Government acknowledged Soetmelksvlei's role in preserving the Western Cape’s agricultural heritage and promoting agritourism.

Living heritage projects such as Soetmelksvlei contribute to the Western Cape’s agritourism landscape.

“In the Western Cape, agri-tourism is a significant pillar of the provincial tourism economy. Wine tourism, in particular, performs very well and is an integral part of the local tourism industry. It directly contributed R 3.05 billion to the South African GDP, employing 6 304 permanent employees, 4 798 casual employees during peak season, and another 2 870 casual employees in 2022.”

“These farms offer wonderful experiences such as flower picking, harvesting, teaching people how to make cheese, and more. Whether you are a local or just visiting, exploring our farms is a must,” concluded Minister Meyer.

