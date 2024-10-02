WORLD BANK PLEASED WITH SIART PROJECT PROGRESS

The fifth World Bank Implementation Support Mission expressed its satisfaction with the progress of the Solomon Islands Agriculture and Rural Transformation (SIART) Project under the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL).

The mission took place from September 16th to September 27th, 2024.

During their time in Honiara, the mission team met with key officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL), the Ministry of Finance and Treasury (MOFT), the Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination (MNPDC), and the SIART Project Management Unit.

Additionally, a joint team comprised of the World Bank and the Solomon Islands Government representatives traveled to Malaita Province to meet with Agribusiness Producers Organizations (ABPOs) that had recently signed their grant agreements under the SIART Project.

Son Thanh Vo, the World Bank Agriculture Implementation Support Team Leader for the SIART Project, expressed his satisfaction with the project’s progress.

“The project is now in good shape, despite a few areas needing improvement,” Vo stated.

The mission team congratulated MAL and the SIART Project on the successful signing of grant agreements with the first five ABPOs prior to the mission’s visit.

Vo also expressed that the team was impressed by the organization, determination and development aspirations of the ABPOs they visited in Malaita.

He further emphasized that continued focus on diligent disbursement of funds for required activities would be crucial moving forward.

“MAL leadership will need to provide additional support in engaging with the Ministry of Infrastructure Development regarding the infrastructure component of the SIART Project,” Vo added.

The World Bank mission team with the MAL Permanent Secretary, Dr. Samson Viulu (centre) and SIART Project Management Unit in persons and virtually during the fifth mission in September 2024.

Permanent Secretary of MAL, Dr. Samson Viulu, expressed his gratitude on behalf of the Ministry for the World Bank’s financial support through the SIART Project, which aligns with the Solomon Islands Government’s policy.

“The SIART team has performed well, and I am optimistic that this success will continue in the coming months,” PS Viulu said.

He also reaffirmed MAL’s commitment to supporting the SIART Project’s implementation, particularly in ensuring that farmers have improved access to markets through enhanced transportation and increased production.

PS Viulu also announced plans to establish a digital hub for SIART grant beneficiaries, which will facilitate marketing, information sharing, and learning opportunities for the ABPOs.

– MAL/SIART Media