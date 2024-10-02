A male teacher was arrested for having sexual intercourse with his 6-year-old stepdaughter in Makira/Ulawa province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) have arrested a male teacher in his 40s for having sexual intercourse with his 6-year-old stepdaughter recently in Makira/Ulawa province.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Makira/Ulawa Province, Superintendent Peter Sitai said, “The shocking incident occurred last month at their family home.”

PPC Sitai said, “The mother went home and found her husband committing the act. The mother took the victim child to Kirakira hospital for medical assistance and had her husband arrested.”

Superintendent Sitai said, “The suspect has been charged for sexual intercourse or indecent act-child under 15, contrary to section 139 of the penal code (Amendment) (Sexual Offences) Act 2016.”

He said, “The suspect has been remanded at Kirakira Correctional facility and will appear before Kirakira Magistrates’ Court on 8 October 2024 for his trial.”

The Provincial chief said, “It is our duty to care and provide a safe environment for our children. It is sad to see that our children are no longer safe in their own homes.”

PPC Sitai appealed to individuals who may have experienced or witnessed similar incidents to come forward and report it. These perpetrators must be brought to justice.

