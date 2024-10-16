Overwhelmed parents struggle to keep up with the rapid advancements in AI, while children are already incorporating it into their daily lives. Stephanie Worrell, AI expert and educator, explains how parents can catch up and guide their children in navigat

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI Knowledge Gap Between Parents and Children Widens: How Parents Can Take Action

Expert Stephanie Worrell Provides Insight and Actionable Steps to Help Parents Navigate the AI Revolution in Education

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming education, creativity, and daily life, but a growing knowledge gap is leaving many parents unprepared for how AI will impact their children’s futures. Stephanie Worrell, AI expert, educator, and parent, says parents must step in now.

Recent studies by Samsung Solve for Tomorrow and Common Sense Media reveal that 88% of parents believe AI is essential for their child’s success, yet 81% are unsure if AI is part of their child’s curriculum. Meanwhile, 70% of teens are already using AI tools like ChatGPT, often without their parents' awareness.

“AI isn’t going away—it’s already helping with homework and curating playlists. How our kids use AI depends on the guidance we give them,” says Worrell. “Many parents ignored the rise of social media—let’s not repeat that mistake with AI. We owe it to our kids to understand this technology and guide them.”

The Risks of Ignoring AI

As a college educator, Worrell has seen students scrambling to catch up on AI skills for future careers. Many feel anxious about falling behind in a world where AI literacy is increasingly a job requirement.

"If parents don’t step in now, their kids will face even more pressure later," Worrell warns. "Some children are already using AI for homework without fully understanding the ethical boundaries."

Plagiarism is a growing concern, with students using AI to take shortcuts. AI can also generate hallucinations—incorrect or misleading information. Parents must teach their kids how to identify these inaccuracies and use AI responsibly.

Deepfakes—AI-generated fake videos or images—are another rising issue. “Deepfakes are tricky because they look convincing. Parents and kids alike need to learn how to recognize them,” Worrell says.

How Parents Can Take Control

Worrell emphasizes that parents don’t need to be tech experts to guide their children in AI use. Simple conversations and setting boundaries can help. Here are some practical steps:

Start Conversations Early

Ask your kids how they use AI—for schoolwork, games, or social media. Open dialogue provides opportunities to guide responsible use.

Set Boundaries Around AI Use

AI should assist learning, not replace critical thinking or creativity. Ensure your kids know that while AI can help with tasks, they should still rely on their own abilities.

Teach Kids to Fact-Check AI Outputs

AI-generated content can sometimes be inaccurate. Teach your children to verify facts, especially when using AI for schoolwork.

Educate About Deepfakes

Discuss how deepfakes can be harmful and teach your kids to critically evaluate online content.

Use AI for Learning, Not Shortcuts

Encourage your kids to explore how AI can enhance their learning, but remind them that AI should be used to deepen understanding, not bypass hard work.

The Bottom Line: Time for Parents to Step Up

AI is already shaping how students learn. How they use it will largely depend on the guidance they receive from parents and educators. By stepping in now, parents can ensure their children develop the critical thinking skills needed to thrive in an AI-driven world—with AI as a powerful partner, not a replacement.

About Stephanie Worrell

Stephanie Worrell is an internationally recognized AI consultant, professor, and founder of AI-MPOWERU. With extensive experience teaching AI integration to Fortune 500 companies and students, Worrell is a sought-after expert on AI in education. Her course, Raising AI-Smart Kids, empowers parents with the knowledge and support to guide their children in using AI responsibly and effectively.

For more information, visit: https://stephanie-worrell.mykajabi.com/link-in-bio

