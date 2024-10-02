Arcus Partners® Unveils SYNTHIFY™: A Next-Generation AI-Powered Data Lake for SME Wealth Management, RIA, and BD Firms

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arcus PartnersUnveils SYNTHIFY™: The Next-Generation AI-Powered Data Lake for SME Wealth Management, RIA, and Broker-Dealer FirmsArcus Partnersis excited to announce the rebranding of Finity360 ANALYTICS to SYNTHIFY™, an innovative AI-powered data lake. SYNTHIFY™ marks a significant advancement in data management and analytics, designed specifically to meet the needs of small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Wealth Management, Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), and Broker-Dealer firms.Addressing Critical Data ChallengesFinancial services organizations often face challenges with time-consuming data analysis and a lack of real-time visibility into their data. SYNTHIFY™ directly addresses these challenges, offering a scalable, secure solution that integrates data warehousing, business intelligence, and advanced AI in a single cloud-based platform. This allows firms to capture insights from multiple legacy data sources efficiently and cost-effectively."SYNTHIFY™ is more than just a rebrand; it’s a revolution in how SME Wealth Management, RIA, and Broker-Dealer firms can utilize data," said Gerry Murphy, CEO of Arcus Partners. "We are committed to providing innovative solutions that democratize access to cutting-edge technology, ensuring firms of all sizes benefit from the latest advancements in data analytics and AI."Nick Thiede, Senior Executive at CG Financial, shared his experience with SYNTHIFY™:"Since implementing SYNTHIFY™, we've gained an unprecedented view of our business. The platform’s user-friendliness, cost-effectiveness, and real-time data visibility have empowered us to make informed, data-driven decisions that drive growth and improve operational efficiency. SYNTHIFY™ has truly transformed how we manage and leverage our data, enabling us to compete using technology once reserved for larger firms."Transforming Legacy Data ManagementThe majority of financial services data resides across various operational systems, logs, and unstructured sources. Traditionally, extracting and transforming this data into meaningful insights has been cumbersome, costly, and risky. SYNTHIFY™ overcomes these obstacles by transforming a traditional data warehouse into a dynamic, cloud-based analytics platform with built-in business intelligence.Key Features of SYNTHIFY™:• Pre-built Integrations: SYNTHIFY™ includes pre-built connections to sources like DTCC, portfolio applications, and various custodian systems.• Data Confidentiality and Client Privacy: Protect sensitive client data with encryption and access controls, ensuring compliance with privacy regulations.• Comprehensive Data Handling: Capable of managing both structured and unstructured data, ensuring no information is left untapped.• Cost-Effective Solution: Offers a more affordable alternative to traditional data warehouses, making advanced technology accessible to smaller firms.• Enhanced Analytics: Transforms raw data into actionable insights, helping businesses validate decisions, reduce risk, and improve performance.Empowering Smaller FirmsSYNTHIFY™ empowers smaller firms to compete more effectively by providing technology traditionally accessible only to large firms with significant budgets. It quickly turns data silos into a single, accessible cloud-based data warehouse, supporting critical functions such as client servicing, risk and compliance, trade surveillance, and more.Scalable, Customizable, and SecureBuilt on microservices architecture, SYNTHIFY™ is designed to scale rapidly and cost-effectively. It securely consolidates, stores, and disseminates data while extending the life of legacy back-office applications. The platform supports various functions, including business, forensic, and variance analysis, product integration, surveillance, reconciliations, and real-time exposure monitoring.About Arcus PartnersArcus Partners, a leading technology and managed services provider, delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to the Wealth Management, RIA, and Broker-Dealer industries. With a focus on empowering firms through advanced platforms, data management, and analytics, Arcus Partners is dedicated to helping clients achieve their strategic goals and drive business success.For more information about SYNTHIFY™ and how it can transform your firm's data management capabilities, please visit www.arcuspartners.com Media Contact:Gerry Murphy | CEO | Arcus Partners| gerry.murphy@arcuspartners.com

