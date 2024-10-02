PHILIPPINES, October 2 - Press Release

September 30, 2024 "Patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa abot ng aking makakaya" - Bong Go supports struggling sectors in Caloocan City In support of interventions to create more economic opportunities for the poor, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go partnered with Councilor King Echiverri and the national government, in providing Sustainable Livelihood support to qualified beneficiaries gathered at Barangay 185 hall in Malaria Road, Caloocan City, on Friday, September 27. "Suportado ko ang ganitong mga livelihood program kung saan tuturuan po kayong mag-negosyo, (at) bibigyan ho kayo ng tulong para palaguin ang inyong negosyo. Kapag lumago ang inyong negosyo, dalhin niyo po ang mga kita sa inyong mga pamilya... mas masarap sa pakiramdam kapag pinagpawisan at pinaghirapan niyo po ang inyong pagnenegosyo," said Go in a message. "Alam ko pong napakahirap ng panahon ngayon at marami pang nawalan ng trabaho pero huwag po kayong mawalan ng pag-asa dahil ginagawa po ng gobyerno ang lahat upang kayo po ay matulungan at makaahon muli," reaffirmed Go. Go also highlighted Republic Act 11960, also known as the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Act, which he co-sponsored and was one of the authors in the Senate. This law promotes local entrepreneurship and economic development by spotlighting unique products from various towns. The OTOP program fosters national pride in Filipino-made products while providing small-scale producers with avenues to expand their market reach. By focusing on local specialties, the program aims to elevate the livelihood of communities and contribute to the country's overall economic progress. "Sa tulong ng batas na ito, ating pinapalakas ang mga lokal na negosyo sa bawat bayan at siyudad sa bansa. Ipinapaabot natin sa kanila ang suporta na kinakailangan nila upang mapanatili ang kanilang operasyon at maabot ang mas malawak na merkado," he explained. Meanwhile, Go's Malasakit Team also provided snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to 30 beneficiaries in attendance. There were also select recipients of shoes for men and women. As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go offered to assist anyone who may have troubles with their health, and he encouraged them to seek assistance from the Malasakit Center located at Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in the city. Go initiated the Malasakit Centers program in 2018. It aims to provide convenient assistance to poor and indigent patients by putting together all relevant agencies that offer medical assistance programs in one office. Since it was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored, the program has helped approximately 12 million Filipinos and established 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is also known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

