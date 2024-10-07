Lewis Taulbee's Trailblazing Book "Blue Collar Executive" Reveals the Secret to Transforming Hard Work into Success

Lewis Taulbee

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lewis Taulbee, author, podcaster, and real estate mogul, in his inspiring book, “Blue Collar Executive,” delivers a powerful message: success is not measured by the money a person makes, but by the journey they take on their path to happiness and fulfillment. Drawing from his blue-collar background, Taulbee embodies the values of hard work and honesty and the timeless principles instilled by his father—principles that helped him become a prominent leader in real estate and business.

“Blue Collar Executive” is a testament to Taulbee’s belief that staying true to oneself is the cornerstone of success. In his own words, Taulbee says, “I firmly believe that as we go throughout our journey, we are sometimes compelled to take a less traveled path, but too often we ignore this and stay on the safe and easy route.” His book encourages readers to embrace hard work, avoid the distractions of materialism, and, most importantly, pursue a life of purpose.

Taulbee’s career journey—from blue-collar beginnings to entrepreneurial success—highlights that wealth is not the only reward of a meaningful life. He aims to inspire others to find their purpose and navigate life’s obstacles with resilience.

“I have enjoyed a successful career in business, and it has led me to find my true passion. I’m not a writer; I’m a guy who put his story in a book a few years ago. My trade is not podcasting, but I have spoken my heart into a microphone for the past four years and have been touched by the responses,” Taulbee says.

Taulbee’s platform, “Blue Collar Executive,” has rewarded him in ways beyond financial success. “This journey has brought me rewards far beyond any business deal I’ve ever made—not financial rewards, but an indescribable reward that fills my heart,” he explains. His deep commitment to helping others discover their paths is evident as he continues sharing his experiences through books, podcasts, and other professional endeavors.

“When your purpose and gift align, you will find your passion, and it is an incredible feeling. I found this with the ‘Blue Collar Executive’ platform and want to help others by continuing to share my experiences,” Taulbee concludes.

Lewis Taulbee has over 30 years of experience in commercial real estate, specializing in investing, management, development, and leasing across various asset types, including malls and hotels.

He has served on multiple executive boards and received awards from the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) and the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA). Mr. Taulbee has held executive roles at Simon Property Group and Starwood Capital and was most recently the Managing Director of Asset Services at JLL. He now serves as a Receiver, mediating between lenders and borrowers.

Outside his career, Taulbee values his 34-year marriage to his high school sweetheart and is a father of three.

To find out more about Lewis Taulbee, "Blue Collar Executive," and his transformative work, click here: https://bluecollarexecutive.net/

