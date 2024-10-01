Hawai‘i Air National Guard Make “Messages of Hope” for Suicide Prevention Month

Posted on Oct 1, 2024 in Main

For the second year in a row, members of the Hawai‘i Air National Guard are using origami cranes to spread messages of hope for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in September.

This tradition started at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange last year when volunteers strung together a display of thousands of paper cranes. Patrons received inspirational messages inscribed on the pieces of origami.

Some displays comprise repurposed origami donations from last year’s event, including thousands of contributions that originated from members who were deployed.

“The successful implementation of last year’s effort sparked the motivation to make the ‘Messages of Hope’ origami crane activity a tradition,” said Dr. Yumi Panui, from the 154th Wing Director of the Psychological Health Team. “The effort was so well received by our Hawai‘i Air National Guard Members and their family members, so it made sense to continue the effort again this year.”

While the display of cranes serves as a colorful and eye-catching work of art, its purpose goes much deeper. Each crane is accompanied by a message of hope, written by volunteers and observers alike, to offer encouragement to those who may be struggling. These personal messages, woven into the display, symbolize the community’s commitment to spreading hope and supporting one another in times of need.

These messages of hope extend beyond the HIANG’s community, with additional participants and community partners such as the active-duty 15th Wing and the Cohen Clinic at Child and Family Service in Mililani.

The initiative emphasizes how even the smallest gesture—a folded crane with a handwritten note—can have a lasting impact. Each crane is a small symbol of kindness with a message of hope to remind us that we’re all in this together.