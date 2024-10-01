The Australian and New Zealand Governments handover new classrooms to Lambi Community High School

Honiara, Solomon Islands [27 September 2024] – Taking a step toward enhancing education infrastructure in Solomon Islands, Lambi Community High School celebrated the official handover of its newly constructed double-story classroom building. The project, valued at approximately SBD 2 million was jointly funded by the Australian and New Zealand governments in partnership with the Solomon Islands Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD) through the Education Sector Support Program.

Built by MY Construction, the facility represents the Australian, New Zealand and Solomon Islands governments’ shared commitment to improving education standards across Solomon Islands. The new classrooms will directly benefit 202 students and 17 teachers, providing a high-quality learning environment.

The handover ceremony included presentations from Honorable John Bochi, Guadalcanal Provincial Minister for Education, Honorable Justin Lima, Guadalcanal Provincial Member for Savulei Ward, Deputy Secretary Corporate Services, Coldrine Kolae from the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development; Counsellor Human Development, Dr. Tristan Armstrong from the Australian High Commission; New Zealand High Commission First Secretary Olivia Benton-Guy; and Principal of Lambi Community High School – Mr. Albert Switzer.

The Principal of Lambi Community High School Mr. Albert Switzer shared that, “after the Lambi school classroom was destroyed by cyclone Harold – we are so happy for the gift in receiving funding for the classroom as it will be of great support to parents and the school community in ensuring our children have access to quality education.”

The infrastructure project is an investment in the future of Lambi Community High School and the entire Lambi community. The facility addresses immediate needs of students and teachers and lays the foundation for educational growth.

The project was completed under the Education Sector Support Program (ESSP), a collaborative initiative between the governments of the Solomon Islands, Australia, and New Zealand, which aims to improve access to quality education for all Solomon Islands children. The opening of this new classroom building highlights the success of ESSP in delivering a brighter and more inclusive future for Solomon Island students.

The Solomon Islands Education Sector Support Program (ESSP) provides the strategic direction and implementation arrangements for the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), and the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) combined investment to support the Solomon Islands Government to implement its Education Strategic Framework (ESF) 2016-2030 and the National Education Action Plan.

