Senate Bill 1300 Printer's Number 1925

PENNSYLVANIA, October 1 - An Act amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in matters affecting government units, further providing for limitations on damages relating to actions against Commonwealth parties and for limitations on damages relating to actions against local parties.

