Senate Bill 1235 Printer's Number 1656

PENNSYLVANIA, October 1 - An Act authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Governor, to grant and convey to the White Birch Golf Course and Restaurant, certain lands situate in Rush Township, Schuylkill County.

