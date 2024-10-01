Bernice Dumitru Unveils Her Spiritual Journey in 'Writings of my Heart and Soul,' Presented by Atticus Publishing

"Exploring Divine Intimacy and Human Connections Through Poetic Meditations"

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In " Writings of my Heart and Soul: Fruit of Loving and Praying ," Bernice Dumitru delves into the depths of spiritual intimacy with God and connections with others. Drawing from a life rich in prayer, love, and common human challenges, this book reflects her varied experiences. Residing in Pittsburgh, PA, with her cat Magellan, Dumitru offers unique insights shaped by her past roles as a religious sister, a wife of 32 years, and now a widow. She further discussed these themes in a recent interview with Logan Crawford on The Spotlight Network, supported by Atticus Publishing. To view the full interview, see the video embedded below.Dumitru’s spiritual exploration transcends traditional poetry, embracing various forms—from rhyming verses to free verse, and from psalm prayers to playful word explorations. Her book is distinctive for its integration of Sacred Scripture and other spiritual writings, enhanced with personal anecdotes, echoing the lyrical essence of The Sound of Music.Dedicated to spreading God’s love, Dumitru has always aimed to foster closeness with the divine and among people. With a career spanning over sixty-seven years in spiritual and educational roles, including a Bachelor’s in Education and a Masters in Christian Spirituality, her insights are profound. Now retired, her experiences as a teacher, retreat leader, and hospital chaplain infuse her writings with wisdom.The motivation to write "Writings of my Heart and Soul" stemmed from a college professor's assertion at Creighton University about the duty of the educated to write. Encouraged by scripture and a spiritual advisor, Dumitru felt compelled to share her spiritual insights and personal growth.This book is an invitation for readers to explore their own divine relationships. Dumitru passionately believes in the innate call to intimacy with God, a conviction that we are all cherished by a divine presence at every moment.For those exploring their spiritual paths or the complex interplay of love, faith, and the human condition, Dumitru’s work offers a reflective mirror of their experiences and aspirations. It reminds us of the transformative power of faith and the profound connections fostered through opening one's heart and soul to divine love.Bernice Dumitru’s influence extends beyond her book as she continues to contribute to Catholic 365, engaging a broader audience on faith and spirituality. Active in her community, she assists with homeschooling and provides steadfast friendship and support."Writings of my Heart and Soul: Fruit of Loving and Praying" is available in both eBook and paperback formats on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Bernice Dumitru on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford

