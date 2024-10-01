Marsh Bellofram: Embracing Innovation and Excellence in West Virginia

Marsh Bellofram, headquartered in Newell, West Virginia, epitomizes a rich history of American manufacturing and a forward-thinking approach to modern industry needs. With a legacy stretching back to the mid-20th century, the company has evolved through strategic growth and a commitment to excellence. As an ISO 9001 certified organization, Marsh Bellofram has positioned itself as a leader in high-performance OEM, industrial, and process control instrumentation.

A Legacy of Quality and Innovation

Marsh Bellofram is a certified global manufacturer. The company’s products serve a variety of applications, from weather stripping for the airline industry to seals for food and beverage, and gas regulators for residential, industrial, and commercial use.

Founded on the strengths of smaller companies that merged to combine their expertise, Marsh Bellofram has strategically grown to meet the evolving demands of the 21st century. The company’s 11 divisions, including ATC & Diversified Electronics, BelGAS, and Bellofram Elastomers, are staffed with dedicated technical sales, applications engineering, and customer service teams, ensuring top-notch support and tailored solutions for clients.

A Commitment to Customer Success

At Marsh Bellofram, the philosophy is simple: your success is their success. The company is dedicated to providing unmatched customer service and custom solutions, striving to make each client’s business their own. This customer-centric approach is reflected in their mission to engage current and future customer needs with swift, professional service and the highest quality products at competitive prices.

Why Marsh Bellofram Says Yes to West Virginia

Choosing West Virginia as its home base has been a strategic and advantageous decision for Marsh Bellofram. The move to Newell, West Virginia, facilitated by the Desco Corporation in the late 1980s, provided the company with a state-of-the-art facility designed for high-volume, high-precision manufacturing. This location has allowed Marsh Bellofram to leverage the state’s robust infrastructure and skilled workforce, contributing to their growth and success.

West Virginia’s supportive business environment, combined with the state’s commitment to fostering innovation and industrial growth, aligns perfectly with Marsh Bellofram’s goals. The company continues to thrive here, benefiting from the state’s resources while contributing to the local economy and community.

Marsh Bellofram is more than just a manufacturer; it is a cornerstone of American industrial innovation, deeply rooted in West Virginia. By embracing the state’s resources and committing to excellence in all aspects of their operations, Marsh Bellofram stands as a testament to the power of strategic growth, quality and customer-centric values. Together with the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, they are poised to continue improving processes, efficiency and longevity in the industries they serve.