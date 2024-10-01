Inside NYS Aging: Issue 32 (October 2024) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 32 (October 2024)



LIVE with Greg: Upcoming Livestreams





Do You Have Questions About Your Health Insurance?

October 10 at 1 p.m.

Streaming Live on YouTube Here



Medicare’s open enrollment period begins on October 15, 2024. More than 500 trained HIICAP counselors located in local offices for the aging across the state are available to answer questions about health and long-term care insurance issues. Join us for some tips with our guest, NYSOFA HIICAP coordinator Heather Leddick.



UPDATE: New Alzheimer's Research

October 24 at 1 p.m.

Streaming Live on YouTube here



More than 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease. Amazing new research is making important inroads. Join our guest Erica Salamida, Community Outreach Director for Alzheimer’s Association New York Coalition. She’ll share some of the latest research on diagnosis and treatment advances, environmental impacts on brain health, as well as services and supports.



Celebrate Veterans Day and Discover Resources

November 7 at 1 p.m.

Streaming Live on YouTube here



Commissioner of the NY State Department of Veterans' Services (NYSDVS) Viviana DeCohen joins us to celebrate Veterans Day a few days in advance! A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Commissioner DeCohen currently deploys her experience to advocate for New York's veterans and their families. NYSDVS helps ensure our veterans receive benefits granted to them by law for their service in the United States military.

November 20 at 1 p.m.

Streaming Live on YouTube here The holiday season brings many of us together to celebrate. Many families prepare meals with loved ones, but some folks are not so fortunate. NYSOFA Nutrition Consultant Jen O’Keefe will join the show to talk about solutions and resources for combatting hunger in New York State. YOU can help raise awareness about food insecurity: find out how.