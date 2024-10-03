Strong Children Wellness meets patients' academic needs with donation of laptops from Laptops for Kids

Laptops for Kids partners with Strong Children Wellness to provide laptops to needy patients with learning difficulties.

JAMAICA, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strong Children Wellness (SCW), a network of primary care practices that provides medical, mental health, and social care to children and families in partnership with community organizations, has received a generous donation of laptops from Laptops for Kids , a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing economically underprivileged students’ access to computer resources. The laptop donation helps to further SCW’s mission to reduce inequities in technology access and improve academic outcomes for children with learning needs.SCW’s work to reduce educational inequities and improve academic outcomes for the children it serves led to a partnership with The Einstein Program, an organization that provides free virtual tutoring and academic support to underprivileged students with learning difficulties. SCW has partnered with Laptops for Kids to donate laptop computers to patients who qualify for The Einstein Program’s free virtual tutoring services, but who do not have home computers and who would otherwise not be able to participate.Laptops for Kids’ donation of laptops will allow SCW to help close learning gaps among the patients it serves, enabling more children to benefit from the academic support provided by The Einstein Program and other organizations committed to reducing educational inequities in underserved communities.About Strong Children WellnessStrong Children Wellness (SCW) integrates primary care, mental health and social care into community-based organizations to provide wraparound services and supports in a single setting to children and families in NYC. SCW’s award-winning reverse integrated care model allows us to provide our families with a personalized, multidisciplinary care team that addresses physical, developmental, emotional, and social needs holistically. For more information, visit https://strongchildrenwellness.com or email team@strongchildrenwellness.comAbout Laptops for KidsLaptops for Kids (LFK) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to increasing economically underprivileged students’ access to computer resources in order to open up opportunities that might otherwise have been unavailable in the absence of their own computer. LFK’s mission is to be a facilitator of digital literacy for thousands of children regardless of their financial limitations and to help close the income gap of owning a computer. For more information, visit https://www.laptopsforkids.com/ or email donate@laptopsforkids.com

