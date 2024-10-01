Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,484 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,907 in the last 365 days.

Assembly advances Governor Newsom’s special session proposal to stop gas price spikes

“I thank my Assembly colleagues for returning this special session to closely vet today’s proposals and ensure the public has a voice in this process,” said Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas (D-Salinas). “It’s the right thing to do, and it has made for stronger and smarter policy. Now, these bills not only require oil companies to maintain minimum fuel reserves to stabilize gas prices, but they also protect industry workers and frontline communities. We delivered an important and needed solution. But our work is far from over, and we will continue to fight to lower the cost of living in our state for all Californians.”

Supporters of the bill include mayors, local leaders, consumer organizations, environmental advocates, labor, business leaders and consumer groups. Last week, the Governor and supporters met and discussed how gasoline price spikes affect millions of Californians’ everyday lives, and shared why this plan will help California families.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Assembly advances Governor Newsom’s special session proposal to stop gas price spikes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more