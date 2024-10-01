Assembly advances Governor Newsom’s special session proposal to stop gas price spikes

“I thank my Assembly colleagues for returning this special session to closely vet today’s proposals and ensure the public has a voice in this process,” said Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas (D-Salinas). “It’s the right thing to do, and it has made for stronger and smarter policy. Now, these bills not only require oil companies to maintain minimum fuel reserves to stabilize gas prices, but they also protect industry workers and frontline communities. We delivered an important and needed solution. But our work is far from over, and we will continue to fight to lower the cost of living in our state for all Californians.”

Supporters of the bill include mayors, local leaders, consumer organizations, environmental advocates, labor, business leaders and consumer groups. Last week, the Governor and supporters met and discussed how gasoline price spikes affect millions of Californians’ everyday lives, and shared why this plan will help California families.