TDEC Issues Mandatory Water Conservation Order for Upper East Tennessee and Shares Boil Water Advisories
In order to help existing water supplies last longer and support ongoing recovery efforts, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a mandatory water conservation order for all or parts of nine counties in the Helene affected areas of Upper East Tennessee.
“Our thoughts and prayers remain with our fellow Tennesseans dealing with the severity of damage caused by the storm,” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers. “In this critical time of limited resources clean water is essential for recovery and we call upon all citizens in these affected areas to conserve as much water as is possible.”
The counties where mandatory water conservation orders are in place for the entirety of the county are Sullivan, Carter, Johnson, Greene, Unicoi, and Washington. Parts of the following counties are under the mandatory water conservation order: Cocke (Newport Utilities), Sevier (Webb Utility District), and Jefferson (Dandridge).
The call is for citizens to conserve any water that is for non-essential use. Examples of non-essential use of water are clothes washing, running dishwashers, landscaping irrigation, or washing cars.
Many local water utilities are not operational or are cut off from their distribution systems. Water conservation measures will help existing water supplies last longer. All who use water in these areas should follow directions of their local water utilities. TDEC is in constant contact with local authorities in the affected areas.
The order was issued under authority of Commissioner Salyers.
TDEC is also sharing a list of communities where Boil Water Advisories have been put into place by local drinking water utilities. Tennesseans who receive drinking water from these utilities should follow guidance from their utility provider on how to safely prepare and consume their drinking water until further notice.
The following 16 utilities have issued a Boil Water Advisory for their customers that is currently in effect:
Chuckey Utility District
Cross Anchor Utility District
Dandridge Water Department
Elizabethton Water Department
Erwin Utilities Authority
First Utility District of Carter County
Glen Hills Utility District
Greeneville Water and Light Commission
Hampton Utility District
Jonesborough Water Department
Mosheim Utility District
Mountain City Water Department
Newport Utilities Board
South Elizabethton Utility District
Webb Creek Utility District
Unicoi Utility District
A Boil Water Advisory is currently pending for North Greene Utilities. A Boil Water Advisory will be issued for customers of this utility once water service is restored.
A Boil Water Advisory is issued when damage occurs to a water line or parts of the main water distribution system, or when water pressure drops and may allow bacteria to backwash into the water pipes. During a Boil Water Advisory, you should boil all tap water for at least three minutes. Let the water cool to a safe temperature before using it for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, or food preparation.
TDEC has created an online dashboard that lists impacted water systems. This webpage will be updated as repairs are made and when guidance changes. The online dashboard can be found here: https://tdec.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/adb77ccfe90d472fb4a187be7ef84cf2.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.