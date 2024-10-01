TDEC Issues Mandatory Water Conservation Order for Upper East Tennessee and Shares Boil Water Advisories

In order to help existing water supplies last longer and support ongoing recovery efforts, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a mandatory water conservation order for all or parts of nine counties in the Helene affected areas of Upper East Tennessee.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with our fellow Tennesseans dealing with the severity of damage caused by the storm,” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers. “In this critical time of limited resources clean water is essential for recovery and we call upon all citizens in these affected areas to conserve as much water as is possible.”

The counties where mandatory water conservation orders are in place for the entirety of the county are Sullivan, Carter, Johnson, Greene, Unicoi, and Washington. Parts of the following counties are under the mandatory water conservation order: Cocke (Newport Utilities), Sevier (Webb Utility District), and Jefferson (Dandridge).

The call is for citizens to conserve any water that is for non-essential use. Examples of non-essential use of water are clothes washing, running dishwashers, landscaping irrigation, or washing cars.

Many local water utilities are not operational or are cut off from their distribution systems. Water conservation measures will help existing water supplies last longer. All who use water in these areas should follow directions of their local water utilities. TDEC is in constant contact with local authorities in the affected areas.

The order was issued under authority of Commissioner Salyers.

TDEC is also sharing a list of communities where Boil Water Advisories have been put into place by local drinking water utilities. Tennesseans who receive drinking water from these utilities should follow guidance from their utility provider on how to safely prepare and consume their drinking water until further notice.

The following 16 utilities have issued a Boil Water Advisory for their customers that is currently in effect:

Chuckey Utility District

Cross Anchor Utility District

Dandridge Water Department

Elizabethton Water Department

Erwin Utilities Authority

First Utility District of Carter County

Glen Hills Utility District

Greeneville Water and Light Commission

Hampton Utility District

Jonesborough Water Department

Mosheim Utility District

Mountain City Water Department

Newport Utilities Board

South Elizabethton Utility District

Webb Creek Utility District

Unicoi Utility District

A Boil Water Advisory is currently pending for North Greene Utilities. A Boil Water Advisory will be issued for customers of this utility once water service is restored.

A Boil Water Advisory is issued when damage occurs to a water line or parts of the main water distribution system, or when water pressure drops and may allow bacteria to backwash into the water pipes. During a Boil Water Advisory, you should boil all tap water for at least three minutes. Let the water cool to a safe temperature before using it for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, or food preparation.

TDEC has created an online dashboard that lists impacted water systems. This webpage will be updated as repairs are made and when guidance changes. The online dashboard can be found here: https://tdec.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/adb77ccfe90d472fb4a187be7ef84cf2.